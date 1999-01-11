Freeze Frame

A PRIME MOVE: E! Entertainment Television helped formerCox Communications Inc. employees in Las Vegas celebrate the system's recentswitch-over to Prime Cable. Pictured are (left to right): Jill Campbell, general manager,Prime Cable Las Vegas; Suzanne Sena, correspondent, E! News Daily; and ClausKroeger, vice president, operations, Atlanta, Cox.

DON'T MAKE ME OVER: The International Radio andTelevision Society Foundation held a recent "Newsmaker Luncheon" on the topic of"Channel Makeovers." The panelists (pictured left to right) were: Rich Cronin,president and CEO, Fox Family Channel/Fox Kids Network; Dawn Tarnofsky, senior vicepresident, programming and production, Lifetime Television; Henry Schleiff, president andCEO, Courtroom Television Network; and Jeff Sagansky, president and CEO, PaxsonCommunications Corp.

RECOGNIZING ROSA PARKS: The History Channel and TimeWarner Cable's Cincinnati division were the media cosponsors of the NationalUnderground Railroad Freedom Center's recent "International Freedom ConductorAwards." The 1998 winner was civil-rights activist Rosa Parks. Pictured are (left toright): Libby O'Connell, vice president of historical alliances, historian inresidence, History; Parks; Virgil Reed, president, Time Warner Cable Cincinnati division;and Judge Nathaniel Jones, co-chair, Freedom Center.

EWE GOT WHAT I NEED: The baby lamb being held by WhaMCommunications' Cheryl Thompson was the star of the first-ever live animal birth tobe broadcast over the Internet, from the recent Fresno Fair in Fresno, Calif. The eventwas staged to promote the introduction of high-speed-data service MediaOne Express inFresno. Pictured are (left to right): Randy Reed, local-origination manager, Fresno,MediaOne; Scott Barbee, MediaOne Express manager, Fresno; Lauren Suzuki, MediaOne Expressproject manager, Western region; Thompson; and Colleen Miller, public-relations and eventsmanager, MediaOne Express.

ON THE TOWN (OF LONG BEACH): Turner Classic Movies andCharter Communications of Long Beach, Calif., recently sponsored a reception and screeningof classic film On the Town for several area senior centers. Pictured are (left toright): Barry Moore, director of marketing, Long Beach, Charter; Ann Miller, star of Onthe Town; Laura Galietta, marketing director, TCM; Long Beach City Councilman RayGrabinski; and Long Beach city manager James Hankla.

STARS ON STAGE: Pictured are some of the vendors whowere winners of QVC's recent "Q Star Awards." The winners were chosen inthe categories of "Most Innovative Vendor," "Best Customer Focus,""Operational Excellence," "Teamwork Award," "Shooting StarAward," "Q Star Product of the Year" and "Q Star Vendor of theYear."

RUGRATS INVADE THE BIG APPLE: Pictured at the recentNew York premiere of Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies' The Rugrats Movieare (left to right): Kathy Freston; Tom Freston, chairman and CEO, MTV Networks; RobFriedman, vice chairman, Paramount; Gil Freston; Sherry Lansing, chairman, Paramount;Phillippe Dauman, deputy chairman and executive vice president, Viacom Inc.; Albie Hecht,president, film and TV entertainment, Nickelodeon; Jeff Dunn, chief financial officer,Nickelodeon; and Herb Scannell, president, Nickelodeon.

RUN, RUN, RUN: The Weather Channel and Perimeter Fordof Atlanta recently sponsored 10-kilometer, 5K and 1K "Come Rain or Shine RoadRaces." A $500 savings bond was awarded to Thomas Alexander for his "FamilyDisaster Plan," as part of "Families on the SafeSide," developed by TWC andthe American Red Cross. Pictured are (left to right): Candace Norwood, account executive,MediaOne's Cable Advertising of Metro Atlanta; Ann Ingram Hart, national-accountsdirector, TWC; Alexander; Alexander's father; and Marny Stanier and Mark Mancuso,on-camera meteorologists, TWC.

THINK OF THE CHILDREN: Pomposello Productions recentlyheld a panel discussion on "Designing Creative Music and Video for Children in theNew Millenium" at the National Arts Club in New York. Pictured are (left to right):Tom Corey, Corey & Co.; Scott Webb, executive vice president, brand creative group,Nickelodeon; Tom Pomposello, president, Pomposello Productions; O. Aldon James Jr.,president, National Arts Club; and John Begert, creative director, Walt Disney TelevisionInternational.

NO SILENCE ON VIOLENCE: Courtroom Television Networkrecently produced an hour-long special on the critical issues of media violence, Choicesand Consequences. Pictured in the top row are (left to right): David Walsh, NationalInstitute on Media and Family; Michael McCann, district attorney, Milwaukee; MarylandAttorney General Joe Curran; Minnesota Attorney General Hubert Skip Humphrey III; DelawareAttorney General Jane Brady; Mississippi Attorney General Mike More; Arkansas AttorneyGeneral Winston Bryant; and John Nelson, representative on media and family, AmericanMedical Association. Seated are (left to right): Chris Cruise, anchor, CNN Headline News;Liz Laszlo, public-affairs director, National Cable Television Association; Joan Bertin,National Coalition Against Censorship; Helen Liebowitz, board member, National PTA; andRoger Desmond, director, school of communications, University of Hartford (Conn.).