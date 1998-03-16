Frances CGE, Havas to Merge

French conglomerate Compagnie Genérale des Eaux is better

poised to compete as a world media leader after last week's expected announcement

that it will merge with Havas SA, itself a massive French media player.

The two will combine their television interests, including

CGE's major cable-systems operations in France and Britain and a 34 percent stake in

Canal Plus owned by Havas. The companies had acknowledged on Feb. 25 that they were in

merger talks.

If the deal, signed March 9, is finalized, the merged

entity will have annual sales of $8 billion, putting it just behind Bertelsmann AG's

$10 million in annual sales, which earns it the crown as Europe's leading media

power. However, the European players still trail far behind U.S. giants Time Warner Inc.

($24 billion in annual sales) and The Walt Disney Co. ($20 billion). Both of those

companies also merged with other large media companies over the past few years.

"What's unfolding around us ... is a battle waged

by a fair number of giants. When you're battling with giants, you can't

follow," CGE chairman Jean-Marie Messier said at a news conference in Paris

announcing the merger.

Combining the two companies will help CGE to solidify its

position in Europe as a major cable and direct-to-home satellite player. It will become

the majority shareholder in the largest European pay TV company, Canal Plus, and it owns

one of the largest MSOs in the French market. CGE is also a massive utility company in

France, and it owns British MSO General Cable, which it has been looking to sell. In

addition to its stake in Canal Plus, Havas is a major player in publishing, advertising

and travel.

Prior to the merger, CGE already owned more than 30 percent

of Havas. CGE had earlier exchanged a 15 percent stake that it owned in Canal Plus for

shares in Havas.

Messier will oversee the merged entities. Eric Licoys,

previously managing director of Havas, has moved into the position of chairman, taking the

place of longtime Havas leader Pierre Dauzier.