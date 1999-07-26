France Telecom May Further Aid NTL

London -- Fast on the heels of its $1 billion investment in

NTL Inc., France Telecom has offered to pony up another $2 billion to help the British MSO

in its bid for peer operator Cable & Wireless Communications plc (CWC), according to

sources familiar with the deal.

The final elements of NTL's bid for CWC, which is

worth more than $12 billion, are apparently being hammered out, and an announcement is

likely to emerge this week.

CWC is 52 percent-owned by British telecommunications

conglomerate Cable & Wireless plc and 18 percent by Bell Atlantic Corp. of the United

States.

Rival CWC bidder Telewest Communications plc reportedly bid

about $12.8 billion, comprised of some $8 billion in stock and around $5 billion in cash.

NTL's offer carries a proviso, to which CWC has

agreed, giving it the exclusive right to bid for CWC for a 21-month period, apparently

shutting out Telewest. However, both camps claimed to have the edge.

Several market observers said they believe NTL's

vision and execution skills would contribute something extra to a "hideously

undermanaged CWC," as one industry source put it.

Whichever company wins the bidding for CWC, there are now

some concerns that the process of consolidation will slow the rollout of digital cable in

the United Kingdom. British MSOs are under considerable pressure from both digital

direct-to-home and digital-terrestrial platforms.

NTL's view, according to a company insider, is that

there will be no delays. "Both CWC and ourselves are currently rolling out digital,

and I expect that to continue. Integration will then run side-by-side with current

[digital] launch plans," the source said.

There has been much speculation that all three MSOs will

eventually merge into one company, and that a deal for CWC is just an initial step toward

that.

"Not so," one analyst said. "All three U.K.

MSOs are already significant companies quite able to stand on their own."

The source did suggest, however, that there will likely be

increased cooperation between the two large MSOs that emerge from the current bidding

process. As an example, he pointed to NTL's and Telewest's successful

cooperation in pay-per-view programming service Front Row.

Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co. media analyst Sarah

Simon said greater consolidation in the United Kingdom would benefit the industry in the

medium to long term, "so that transmission equipment, and even set-top boxes, can be

integrated and harmonized." She also noted that an enlarged NTL would have little

difficulty absorbing CWC's operations.

An analyst who follows France Telecom noted that the

company -- the stock of which "has performed poorly this year" -- was under

pressure to boost short-term earnings.

"But if NTL can be the architect of a consolidated

U.K. cable sector, with France Telecom bankrolling the venture, then we feel comfortable

with that," the analyst added.