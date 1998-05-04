Fox/Liberty, Century Reach Deals

Los Angeles -- After months of bickering over licensing

fees, Fox/Liberty Networks and Century Communications Corp. last week reached distribution

deals for several Fox/Liberty services, including Fox Sports West II.

The deals include carriage agreements for FX, Fox Sports

World and Fox Sports Americas, as well as several regional sports networks, said Jim

Martin, executive vice president and head of business operations for Fox/Liberty.

Combined, the Fox/Liberty networks will reach about 1.1 million subscribers.

Bern Gallagher, president and CEO for Century

Communications Corp., said in a prepared statement that the deal "will enable us to

deliver a wide range of high-quality programming to our customers."

One of the more important launches for Fox Sports is

Century's commitment to roll out Fox Sports West II. The MSO will debut the service

in front of 550,000 subscribers in the Los Angeles DMA over a three-to-four-year period,

said sources close to the situation.

Century had been one of the biggest holdouts for the

service, which launched last year amid controversy. Fox also angered operators by moving

Los Angeles Clippers basketball and Anaheim Mighty Ducks hockey games from Fox Sports West

to Fox Sports West II to boost the new network's value, yet charging the same

licensing fee for FSW II as for the parent service.

"We've been talking to Century off and on for a

while, so we're thrilled to be able to expand the reach of our networks," Martin

said.

Other regional networks expanding carriage on Century

systems include Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports

Rocky Mountain, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Pittsburgh and Fox Sports Northwest.