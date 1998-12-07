Fox Wins TCI Deal, Sets Launch Dates
By Staff
Anaheim, Calif. -- Tele-Communications Inc.'s TCI of
Washington has signed a carriage commitment for Fox Family Channel for 400,000 homes,
becoming the first new affiliate for the revamped family-targeted network, officials said
last Wednesday.
With the addition of the new cable system, Fox Family's
carriage will be complete throughout the state of Washington, and it will total more than
73 million homes nationally.
Fox Family will be available throughout most of the Seattle
metro area during the first quarter of next year, with 300,000 additional TCI subscribers
getting the network later in the year.
Fox Family also said its two new digital networks, The Boyz
Channel and The Girlz Channel, will launch in October. The two Web sites for the services
will roll out prior to that, in June.
Rich Cronin, president of Fox Family, also named the five
experts in child development who will be part of the advisory board to the two new digital
channels.
