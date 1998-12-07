Fox Wins TCI Deal, Sets Launch Dates

Anaheim, Calif. -- Tele-Communications Inc.'s TCI of

Washington has signed a carriage commitment for Fox Family Channel for 400,000 homes,

becoming the first new affiliate for the revamped family-targeted network, officials said

last Wednesday.

With the addition of the new cable system, Fox Family's

carriage will be complete throughout the state of Washington, and it will total more than

73 million homes nationally.

Fox Family will be available throughout most of the Seattle

metro area during the first quarter of next year, with 300,000 additional TCI subscribers

getting the network later in the year.

Fox Family also said its two new digital networks, The Boyz

Channel and The Girlz Channel, will launch in October. The two Web sites for the services

will roll out prior to that, in June.

Rich Cronin, president of Fox Family, also named the five

experts in child development who will be part of the advisory board to the two new digital

channels.