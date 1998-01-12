Fox Sports Eyes New Investment

The struggling Outdoor Life Network and Speedvision

services may get a breath of fresh financial air from Fox Sports Net, which is expected to

invest in the financially strapped networks.

While details of the deal are still sketchy, sources close

to the situation said the Fox/Liberty venture would take a financial interest in both

Stamford, Conn.-based services, although it is unclear whether Fox would come in as a

fourth partner, or if one of the existing MSO owners -- Cox Communications Inc., Comcast

Corp. and MediaOne -- would bow out. In the latter scenario, MediaOne is seen as the most

likely to sell out.

Sources close to the deal also said Fox would hold at least

an equal interest in the service, and it could even rise to become majority owner.

Currently, Cox holds the highest interest in both services; 41 percent for Outdoor Life

and 39 percent for Speedvision. If Cox retains its current shares, Comcast and MediaOne

would be left to share 20 percent of each network.

What is unlikely to happen, however, is a total Fox/Liberty

buyout of the services.

Representatives from Fox and Comcast would not comment on

the matter, while executives from Outdoor Life, Speedvision and MediaOne could not be

reached for comment.

An injection of Fox/Liberty money would significantly

improve the health of the two services. Speedvision, which has 10.5 million subscribers,

and Outdoor Life, with 8.5 million, have struggled to gain subscribers from nonaffiliated

MSOs.

In September, the MSO owners retained investment bank

Morgan Stanley & Co. to ascertain potential investment opportunities. At the time,

network officials claimed that any new investor would provide a 'strategic' lift

to the company, from either the distribution, programming or promotion side.

Fox, with its lineup of regional-sports networks, could

provide significant cross-promotional opportunities, as well as programming, for the

services. And Liberty affiliate Tele-Communications Inc. may be more inclined to offer

both services within its analog and digital channel lineups if it has a financial

investment in them.

Fox/Liberty could also receive a distribution boost for its

sports networks from Comcast and MediaOne in return for lifting some of the MSOs'

financial burden.

In July, the two networks -- citing financial distress --

sought short-term relief from program-access rules from the Federal

Communications Commission so that they could exploit exclusive contracts.

Sources said ESPN had also inquired about investing in the

two services, but it has since backed away. Representatives from ESPN would not comment on

the matter.