Fox Puts Spurs Playoff Games on PPV

Hoping to capitalize on the success of the San Antonio

Spurs basketball franchise, Fox Sports Southwest is distributing the team's home playoff

games on pay-per-view beyond the local-market cable system.

Fox, which holds the rights to Spurs PPV playoff games for

the first time, will distribute the games to several AT&T Broadband & Internet

Systems (formerly Tele-Communications Inc.) systems within the San Antonio market, network

executives said.

Although Fox Sports has distributed Spurs games on basic

cable since the 1987-88 season, these are the first playoff PPV telecasts offered to

systems in the outer markets of San Antonio. Paragon Cable of San Antonio had offered the

postseason games exclusively for several years.

"Tele-Communications Inc. serves a lot of bedroom

communities within a 35-mile radius that will now have access to the games," said

Spurs senior vice president of broadcasting Lawrence Payne.

Fox will offer, via PPV, each Spurs home game not telecast

by NBC. The over-the-air network was expected to distribute two games last week, and could

offer as many as six if the Spurs advance to the Western Conference finals.

Unlike previous years, when Paragon raised PPV prices for

each playoff round, Fox and the Spurs will maintain a $24.95 price throughout the

postseason, Payne said.

With a potentially wider distribution base and the strong

play of the Spurs, which finished with the best regular-season record in the National

Basketball Association, Payne is hopeful PPV revenue from the games could approach record

numbers. "I'm optimistic, but we'll have to see what happens," he said.

Fox Sports Southwest general manager Jon Heitdke also said

the Spurs' playoff run could be very lucrative for the network, the team and operators.

"The way the team finished the season, and with it being the only professional sports

team in town, it could be one of the most successful years for the team on PPV," he

said.

Although Fox and the Spurs did not offer regular season PPV

games this year mostly due to the players' strike, which shortened the season

Payne said it's possible the team could offer PPV games next year.

Except for the Portland Trailblazers and the Houston

Rockets, which are both distributing playoff games this year on PPV, United States-based

professional teams have never offered pay-per-view or have dropped such telecasts over the

past three years in favor of distribution via regional sports networks.

"Until we've seen the schedule, we won't make any

decisions," Payne said. "We've had some form of PPV since the mid 1980's, so

it's certainly an option we'll consider."