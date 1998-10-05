Fox Lends MSG Help with Yanks

New York -- Helping to offset a portion of its

record-breaking $486 million New York Yankees deal, Madison Square Garden Network last

week sold a two-year, 50-game-per-year broadcast package to the local Fox affiliate here

for about $20 million, sources familiar with the deal said.

At about $350,000 per game, WNYW will pay MSGN nearly the

same price that the cable network is paying the Yankees per game in 1999 for its 100-game

package, sources close to the situation said. The MSG-Yankees deal ends after the 2000

season.

Neither side would reveal specific figures, but Joseph

Cohen, executive vice president of MSGN, said in a prepared statement that the network is

pleased to "continue making Yankees games available to sports fans on broadcast

television, in addition to the 100 games telecast on MSG."

Prior to the deal, regional superstation WPIX-TV carried

the Yankees' broadcast package, although it paid significantly less for the games

than Fox will under the new deal.