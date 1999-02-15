Fox Family Unveils One-Dozen New Offerings

New York -- Fox Family Channel has one-dozen new

children's series on its programming slate for the new season -- 10 new animated

shows and two live-action offerings -- officials said at the network's kids'

upfront presentation here last week.

Fox Family president Rich Cronin also told Madison Avenue

that his network had ordered 93 new episodes of six returning series, including Donkey

Kong Country and The Three Friends and Jerry Show.

So with the new shows and returning series, Fox Family will

be producing 327 new episodes of kids' and teen programming for the 1999-2000 season.

The new series that Fox Family has ordered include: Angela

Anaconda, a cutout-style animated series about an eight-year-old competing with an

archrival; Billy the Cat,about a 10-year-old who is turned into a kitten by

a magician; Freaky Stories,an anthology of animated shorts that tell

stories once heard sitting around the campfire; Ripley's Believe It or Not! The

Series, about a trio of young adults who embark on an adventure and discover the world

of the strange and bizarre; and Weird Ohs, about a world where cars rule, done in

3-D-style animation.

The new shows use a variety of production styles, from

stop-action to cutout animation and computer-generated 3-D, to try "to get kids to

stop channel-surfing," according to Cronin.

"Kids have seen A Bug's Life," Cronin

said. "The bar has been raised."

During the presentation, Cronin appeared in a bathrobe and

pajamas in a breakfast-kitchen setting. Haim Saban, chairman of Fox Family Worldwide Inc.,

did a walk-on as a milkman who was accompanied onstage by a frisky calf that started

nipping him in the butt and goosing him.

"See what they make me do for a few shekels from you

guys," Saban told the audience, which was comprised of advertisers and media buyers.

At the upfront, Cronin disclosed that in September, Fox

Family will start airing programming in its preschool "Captain Kangaroo's

Treasure House" block uninterrupted by commercials, and only running spots --

essentially sponsorships -- between shows, which Nickelodeon does now.

"It will make preschool programming more attractive to

moms," Cronin added.

Cable operators' local avails will also air between

preschool shows, he said.

Cronin said he is making a focused attempt to distinguish

the Fox Family and Fox Kids Network brands. Fox Family is being positioned as

"quirky, contemporary family entertainment," according to Cronin, while

broadcast's Fox Kids Network is meant to represent "action, adventure, prankster

comedy." Fox Kids, which Cronin is also in charge of, is adding seven new animated

series to its lineup.

He also described the two digital networks -- The Boyz

Channel and The Girlz Channel -- that Fox Family will debut in October.

"We've done a lot of research with kids,"

Cronin said. "We didn't start this gender-specific thing."

At a press conference following the upfront, Cronin added

that he has no affiliation deals with cable operators for the digital networks so far, but

he's talking to them and they're enthusiastic.

"They need these channels to help move digital

boxes," he said. "Our strategy is to be there from the beginning."

During this upfront, Fox Family Worldwide will sell

advertising on all four of its Web sites, including the new Boyz Channel and Girlz Channel

sites, which will debut in June. In fact, Rick Sirvaitis, president of advertising sales,

will be pitching advertisers multimedia packages that include the Web sites, Fox Family,

Fox Kids on broadcast, Fox Kids Magazine and a nationally syndicated radio show, Fox

Family Countdown.

The radio show had previously been called Fox Kids

Countdown, but that will change April 4. The radio show airs on 200 FM stations and

reaches 3 million listeners per week, Cronin said.

Fox Family, which relaunched this past August, took a hit

in household ratings in January -- down 40 percent from a year ago, to a 0.9, according to

Nielsen Media Research. But Cronin said the network, with its repositioning, has succeeded

in drawing a younger audience and more kids. Fox Family's household ratings last year

included a large portion of viewers 50 and older, he added.

"We're looking for the demo ratings," Cronin

said. "We think that we're on the right track."

As part of its tweaking since the relaunch, Fox Family is

cutting back on the time that it allocates for hosts during its kids' and teen

daytime block, said Maureen Smith, executive vice president of Fox Family Channel. She

described the move as "tightening up the schedule."