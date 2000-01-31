Fox Family Ramps Up Scripted Shows

Pasadena, Calif. -- Fox Family Channel, still seeking the

right formula as a contemporary family-entertainment outlet, has new series with Danny

Glover and Seinfeld's Jason Alexander in the works, as well as a development

slate of 10 original scripted shows.

At the Television Critics Association tour here recently,

Fox Family said it would launch a "Live and Interactive" programming initiative

designed to let viewers affect the outcome of programming in real time, via live remote

cameras in homes and at public locations and through online messages and phone calls.

One of the first Live and Interactive shows will be

Alexander's Liquid Soap,a daily, live primetime spoof of soap operas

that's slated to debut in early July. The series will be half-scripted and

half-improvised, with viewers determining the show's story line through the phone and

the Internet.

"Liquid Soap is a soap-opera spoof in the vein

of -- kind of inspired by -- Carol Burnett's sketch, 'As the Stomach

Turns,'" Alexander said during Fox Family's panel. "The audience is

completely in control of where this show goes from night to night and week to week."

The other interactive series Fox Family has slated is Paranoia,

a game show that will premiere in April. The single in-studio contestant competes against

players around the country.

"We've got Paranoia cameras mounted all

over the country," Fox Family executive vice president of programming and development

Rob Sorcher said. "We'll satellite in those pictures, and each of those squares

will represent a person."

Fox Family also signed a deal with actor Danny Glover for

the series Courage, which he will host and executive-produce. Courage,a

weekly hour-long primetime show, will celebrate and profile real people who have

demonstrated bravery in moments of crisis.

"We kind of redefine the whole idea of courage,"

Glover said at Fox Family's session. "If we define it from the standpoint of

looking at ordinary people who do extraordinary things that have some impact and change

not only their lives, but change the community -- those are the kinds of things we want to

highlight in terms of the show."

At the TCA tour, Fox Family, which is owned by News Corp.

and Saban Entertainment, also unveiled its development slate of scripted series for

2000-01.

Some of the projects in development are: State of Grace,

about a 40-year-old journalist who goes back to her family in North Carolina; Get

Wright in the Morning, about a professional ethicist and radio talk-show host; Band

on the Run, a hip Partridge Family for today's times; and Lincoln Park,

a look at two families from the perspective of their household pets.

"One of my main objectives has been to bring Fox

Family into the original scripted-series arena with adult-targeted programming,"

Sorcher said.

Fox Family's first scripted series -- Higher Ground,with Joe Lando -- premiered Jan. 14. Fox Family has acquired an off-network series, My

So Called Life, as a lead-in to Higher Ground. My So Called Life debuted

Jan. 28.

FX, also owned by News Corp., did a TCA presentation, as

well, highlighting its effort to ramp up original programming.

FX has three new shows, all set to debut in March: Son

of the Beach,a scripted comedy that spoofs Baywatch,from Howard

Stern's production company; The Girl Next Door,a game show; and The

New Movie Show with Chris Gore,which offers hip, irreverent reviews of films.

"Currently, we have six hours [per week] of original

programming on the air," FX president Peter Liguori said. "Our goal, our hope,

is to be able to put 10 hours of original programming on."

Liguori deemed past FX original programming such as The

X Show and Toughman as successes. But he had less kind words for past efforts,

including Bobcat's Big Ass Show.

"When you look at Bobcat's show, I think,

admittedly, Bobcat was just a big-ass show," Liguori said, sparking laughter

in the audience. "It was something that we quickly took off the air."

FX is retooling its original animated series, The Dick

and Paula Celebrity Special,according to Liguori.

"Dick and Paula was critically very

well-received," he said. "We're going to give it another whirl. We feel it

[has] quality. We're going to make some adjustments." The half-hour weekly

series returns in March with seven new episodes.