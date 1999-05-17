Fox Family Hires Sorcher, Former Cartoon Net Exec

As part of its attempt to refocus its programming strategy

and boost its ratings, Fox Family Channel hired Rob Sorcher away from Cartoon Network,

naming him to the newly created position of executive vice president of programming and

development, officials said last week.

Effective June 1, Sorcher will oversee all of Fox

Family's original programming, including primetime scripted and reality series,

specials, movies and all daytime kids' shows. Sorcher will report to Fox Family

president Rich Cronin.

"Rob is here to help us focus our programming strategy

and create hits," Cronin said.

Joel Andryc, Fox Family's senior vice president of

children's programming and development, and Eytan Keller, the network's senior

vice president of reality programming, will now report to Sorcher.

Lance Robbins, recently promoted to the slot of president

of Fox Family Television Studios, will remain the network's primary supplier of

original movies and other fare.

"We really felt that we needed a single head of

programming," Cronin said. "It's a problem to have programming spread over

several people. We need to have a consistent programming strategy and creative direction.

Haim [Saban, chairman of Fox Family Worldwide] and I will be very much involved, but we

have a lot other things on our plate."

Sorcher is joining Fox Family from Cartoon, where he has

served as executive vice president since October 1997. He joined Cartoon in August 1995 as

senior vice president and general manager.

Sorcher, who oversaw a staff of 150, was Cartoon head of

content development. He is credited with being a driving force behind Cartoon's

commitment to original series, playing a role in the creation of Ed, Edd 'n Eddy,

The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter's Laboratory, Johnny Bravo and Cow

and Chicken.

Cartoon's distribution and its ratings have both been

on a steady rise.

Sorcher said he enjoyed his tenure at Cartoon, but he

welcomed the opportunity to truly focus on the creative side of the business at Fox Family

-- a big network that he conceded was operating in "a very competitive arena."

But, he added, "The goal is still a hit."

Cronin recently announced that Fox Family, which relaunched

last summer, will basically scrap its kids'-oriented primetime lineup this fall and

replace it with adult-targeted fare.

Cartoon said it has started to search for a replacement for

Sorcher.