Fox Family Channel Remakes Itself Again

New York -- Fox Family Channel will undergo another

reincarnation this fall.

Network officials said last week that they are changing

their strategy, and they plan to radically revamp Fox Family's schedule next season.

The retooled Fox Family Channel plans to target adults --

not kids and teens -- in primetime, with seven new series and 15 original movies.

After taking a drubbing in the ratings since its relaunch

eight months ago, Fox Family plans to move much of its existing evening programming, such

as The New Addams Family,to other time slots, replacing it with shows that

are "adult-driven," but with family appeal.

At the network's upfront presentation here, Fox Family

president Rich Cronin described the new programming thrust, which starts in the fall, as

"adult-first, but family-friendly."

Fox Family's announcements were part of a furious

flurry of upfront presentations by cable networks here last week, including Lifetime

Television, MTV: Music Television and Courtroom Television Network.

USA Network also did its upfront, but in Los Angeles, with

one set for New York this week.

During the sessions, programmers unveil their lineups for

the coming season to advertisers and media buyers.

At a press conference after Fox Family's formal

upfront, Cronin told reporters that the 74 million-subscriber network's current

evening schedule, aimed at kids, "was just too light. We want to up the quality and

do more substantive stories."

Cronin at one point noted that he had inherited most of Fox

Family's current lineup. A judge had barred him from joining Fox Family until last

July 1, so he had little say in the initial lineup. That was just a month before News

Corp. and Saban Entertainment relaunched the former The Family Channel as Fox Family

Channel.

"Some of what I inherited worked," Cronin said.

"Some didn't."

Fox Family, which has committed $500 million to

programming, plans several reality-based and nature-oriented shows for the fall that look

like they could easily fit on the schedules of the Fox broadcast network or Discovery

Channel.

The new series are: World Gone Wild, an hour-long

animal show hosted by Steve Santagati; Real Heroes, about people in high-risk

professions; Pigs Next Door,an animated show in the tradition of All in

the Family; Random Acts of Comedy,a sketch-comedy show; Magic

Tonight,featuringthe world's best magic acts; Incredible

Animals, featuring the world's funniest pets; and Famous Families, which

grew out of a Fox Family monthly special.

"This is the latest stage in a new direction for

us," Cronin said. "Our goal is to redefine family TV to do nonviolent,

but unconventional, programming."

When asked how Fox Family could distinguish itself doing

animal and nature shows similar to what Discovery and Animal Planet do, Cronin said,

"Animal shows have been around a long time," referring to Mutual of

Omaha'sWild Kingdom.

He added, "No network owns a genre. And there are

certain types of genres that are particularly family-friendly. We think that our take on

this animal show [World Gone Wild] is really contemporary."

As for how Fox Family will stand out from other

general-entertainment networks that target adults in primetime, Cronin said programming

such as Turner Network Television's George Wallace is not necessarily suitable

fare for families, while Fox Family's evening shows will be.

One MSO programming official, who doesn't like Fox

Family's current lineup, expressed guarded optimism about the network's new

plans.

"It sounds encouraging that they're

changing," the official said. "I'm not surprised, because the [ratings]

just weren't there."

Patty McCaskill, Charter Communications' vice

president of programming, said she hadn't seen a presentation on Fox Family's

new-season plans. But generally speaking, McCaskill said, "Certainly, we're

looking for networks to find their voice and provide quality programming. And

differentiation within categories gives our customers more choice."

At its upfront, Fox Family also said it has 20 series in

development, including Rodney, an animated show based on the comedy of Rodney

Dangerfield.

The network's slate of 15 original movies includes Britannic,

starring Jacqueline Bisset, which is the true story of the sinking of the sister ship to

the Titanic. Fox Family has high hopes for that film, based on the success and

appeal of the Titanic theatrical. Britannic is being produced by Regent

Entertainment, which did Gods and Monsters.

The roster of new Fox Family movies also includes St.

Patrick: The Irish Legend, with Patrick Bergin and Alan Bates, and Don't Look

Behind You,with Patrick Duffy and Pam Dawber.

As part of the changes, Fox Family will air original and

acquired shows during its "Supper Club" program block from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The

network will also move up its "Big Screen Movie" to 8 p.m. from its current 9

p.m. time slot. After the movie, "Fox Family Showcase" will air the

network's major original series from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cronin noted that Fox Family has succeeded in changing the

composition of its audience from 50 and older to younger family viewers. And it scored a

big ratings success with its original movie, Michael Jordan: An American Hero.

Nonetheless, the network has been missing its guarantees to

advertisers, and its household ratings have plummeted. In the first quarter, Fox Family

was down 36 percent in primetime, to a 0.9.

"Clearly, the point of these changes is to get their

numbers up," said Ellen Oppenheim, media director at Foote, Cone & Belding.

Fox Family's emphasis on quality, adult-driven family

programming seems well-timed.

The Littleton, Colo., tragedy -- and the blame that the

media is taking for influencing kids -- will probably prompt parents to commandeer the

remote controls from their children and to be more careful about what they watch, which

could play into Fox Family's plans, Oppenheim said.

Fox Family is aiming to make magic shows one of its

franchises, through its Magic Tonight series and its special, The World Magic

Awards.

The network is also continuing to use branded holidays as a

programming cornerstone, with plans for "Mom-O-Rama" for Mother's Day week

and "The Big Kahuna" for Father's Day week.