Fox Family Buys Kids Dramas

To create a new weekend program block for teens, Fox Family

Channel has acquired more than one-dozen award-winning shows from the ABC Afternoon

Specials and CBS School Break Specials series.

Fox Family plans to use those 16 shows as the base for a

two-hour block, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, which will debut Nov. 7. The network will

also produce original specials for the Sunday block. Those new teen specials will start

airing next fall.

The new teen block will debut with two critically hailed

shows: Kids Killing Kids, a drama starring Malcolm-Jamal Warner that depicts the

tragic consequences when teens use guns to solve their problems; and Daddy's Girl,

which features Grammy Award winner Lauryn Hill in the story of a teen who plans a reunion

to bring the absent father who left 10 years ago back into her life.

Fox Family also intends to acquire additional shows from

the ABC and CBS series.

The new block will follow Fox Family's new original

series, S Club 7, which also debuts in November and airs at 1:30 p.m. Sundays.

For the most part, Fox Family said the specials it has

acquired have only aired twice, which means millions of youths haven't seen them. And

the network believes the shows will be welcomed by teens' parents because of recent

events such as the violence in Littleton, Colo.

"I remember growing up with these," Fox Family

senior vice president of kids' programming and development Joel Andryc said.

"But the networks really abandoned these shows. Maybe they couldn't get

clearances from broadcast stations. But this is the time when we need things like

this."

He added that Fox Family is trying to skew its weekend

daytime programming older -- to kids aged nine through 14 -- and these specials are meant

to help achieve that goal.