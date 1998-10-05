Four Originals Set to Debut on Game Show

Game Show Network will debut four original shows -- three

of them live and interactive -- as part of its fall premiere week, which kicks off today

(Oct. 5), according to officials.

"For the first time, Game Show Network will have

something akin to a fall launch week," said Jake Tauber, senior vice president of

programming. "It will allow us to focus all of our promotions and marketing."

The three new live, daily interactive shows are Inquizition,

Extreme Gong and When Did That Happen? The fourth new show, As Seen on,

will air Saturday nights, and it is taped.

Inquizition is set in a deserted airplane hangar, where

eight contestants compete against each other in a battle of wits. Tauber said the series

has none of the traditional game show's trademarks. Rather, it has a TheX-Files

look about it, and it aims to attract younger viewers.

Prior to the start of the show, thousands of at-home

callers will be quizzed to see if they have what it takes to survive the Inquizition.

The four top players in the telephone-qualification round will join the four in-studio

players to face "The Inquizitor." The series airs weekdays at 7 p.m.

Extreme Gong will feature weird variety acts live five

nights per week, with viewers casting their votes on which ones they like best. Tauber

compared the show to an "electronic coliseum," with the public giving its

thumbs-ups and thumbs-downs to the acts. It airs nightly at 8:30 p.m.

The third new series is When Did That Happen?, which

takes a trip back into the world of pop culture, and which is meant to show off the

comedic talents of host Marianne Curan, according to Tauber. It runs live weekdays at 10

p.m., from a virtual set.

The fourth new show, the half-hour As Seen on, looks

back on the past five decades of game shows, exploiting GSN's expansive library of

50,000 episodes, Tauber said. It is hosted by "the Vault guys," Matthew Parrott

and Greg Baker, and it airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.

By debuting its shows now, GSN is bucking a trend, since

many cable networks premiered their new shows in the summer this year to avoid the

competition from the broadcast networks in the fall.

"The timing seemed right," Tauber said. "The

shows are all ready."

Tauber added that GSN will also be launching a new series

in the first quarter of next year.