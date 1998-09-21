Forum: Internet Protocol: The Key to Cables Future

Hard facts: Broadcast programming alone is no longer enough

to assure a cable operator's future success. True interactivity, and not just passive

broadcasting, is the proposition upon which the cable industry's future rests.

That's also why the cable-television industry is undergoing

a subtle but powerful and inexorable transformation. It's shifting from the conventional

role of delivering broadcast television to the far more complex and lucrative role of

being a full-range provider of interactive entertainment, information and communication

services.

Interactive, Internet-compatible digital-cable networks are

the prerequisite to making this transition possible. A cornerstone of these networks is a

buzzword from the computer industry: Internet protocol. What MPEG (Motion Picture Expert

Group) is to video, IP is to data. Think of IP as the springboard that launches cable

operators into a new era served by interconnected global communications networks.

The cable industry first ventured on the IP path in 1994,

before the Internet's commercial popularity mushroomed. With the exploding usage that

we're seeing now, it's apparent that the industry's decision to rely on IP, now validated

by OpenCable, was truly visionary.

It's now clear that packet-based communications -- using

the global MPEG transport standard for downstream video transport and IP for data

transport and interactive communications -- will be the fundamental enabler of multiple

communications media (video, data and voice) by a single broadband delivery network. This

combination of bandwidth and open technology gives cable operators an unmatched

competitive advantage.

Other big players are keenly aware of this potential, as

evidenced by recent news of the AT&T Corp./Tele-Communications Inc. merger; by

Microsoft Corp.'s acquisitions and its investment in Comcast Corp.; and by Microsoft

cofounder Paul Allen's purchases of Marcus Cable Co. L.P. and Charter Communications Inc.

WHAT IS IP?

IP is the standard that supports most networking

technologies. It's become so mainstream that even news publications are now talking about

it: Internet protocol, says Time magazine, "sits at the heart of the Web and

e-mail revolution."

IP technology enables the rapid flow of digital data

"packets" back and forth on networks. Like mailed letters, IP packets include

both the source and destination addresses, so that messages may be efficiently routed. As Time

notes, "These packages can be anything -- a frame of video, a few lines of a fax or a

split second of conversation. The computers don't care what kind of data they are moving,

which makes for a faster, cheaper way to send information."

With IP as their common ground, data and video networks can

interconnect. This opens up a range of opportunities for HFC (hybrid fiber-coaxial)

networks that are not available with other approaches.

WHAT IP MEANS

TO SUBSCRIBERS

To put IP in perspective, let's examine its near-future

impact on a hypothetical cable household, the Harrises.

One of the first "killer applications" is likely

to be video-on-demand, which can be linked with advertising, e-mail and Web services.

After ordering the movie of their choice, the Harris family pauses the event for a phone

call, backs up to see an action scene again and fast-forwards through a boring segment.

The kids are getting hungry, so Dad pauses the video and calls up a display of a local

pizza store's menu directly from the VOD application. There's no need for Dad to give the

address -- that information comes from the network automatically. Within minutes, a

delivery driver is on the way to the Harris household with a large pepperoni pizza.

After the movie, the Harris teens connect to the Internet

and order the movie's soundtrack, which is automatically downloaded over the network

through an "in-home" fire-wire network to the teen's minidisk player. The same

security system that verified the VOD transaction and the pizza transaction is now brought

into play to secure the CD transaction.

IP may be coupled with a conditional-access system, which

provides the security foundation for all sorts of e-commerce and home shopping

applications. Strong security features, in fact, convinced the Harrises to try home

banking. And sometimes, when the Harrises are watching a gardening show, they

"hyperlink" for more information on a featured product; send a secure e-mail,

ordering the product from a Web retailer; and resume watching the show within a few

minutes.

IP also enables reliable voice traffic over the cable

network, which is known as IP telephony. Finally, the Harrises have a cost-effective

alternative to the local phone company, so now, they can get voice, video and Internet

services on one monthly bill from the broadband provider.

Because the Harrises have an advanced digital set-top

linked to an IP-based interactive network, they can enjoy all of these services and many

others. Just as the television has quickly become the focal point for the convergence of

digital entertainment and Internet access, IP enables digital set-tops and systems to tap

into a global network of interconnected networks, including the Internet.

HOW CABLE

GRAVITATED TO IP

Much of the architecture needed for the modern interactive

digital network has its genesis from early trials, particularly Time Warner Cable's Full

Service Network, which was deployed in 1994.

Participants in the FSN project sought a suitable network

architecture for a new generation of two-way, addressable digital applications. MPEG

standards, it was clear, would be the digital workhorse for video applications, but the

industry needed some way to support multiple applications -- especially data services and

interactive applications. The companies concluded that IP, as an open architecture without

proprietary ties, would support efforts in developing a variety of interactive services.

Given the explosion of the Internet and the dramatic

endorsement by AT&T of IP telephony, this turned out to be a sound conclusion. In

fact, the potential of the HFC architecture extends far beyond cable modems and set-top

boxes.

The broadband-cable pipeline is in the leadership position

to become the gateway to the in-home network of the future because of its foundation of

open standards, including IP, MPEG, DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service/Interoperability

Specification) and the IEEE 1394 "fire-wire" standard.

In the networked home of the future, telephones, DVD

players, printers, fax machines, energy monitors and security cameras are some of the

devices that can be interconnected. The cable system, as a wide-area network, can connect

the home's local-area network with the Internet and with private networks anywhere.

Let's say that at 4 p.m., you learn that you'll be working

late. Send a message from your office computer to your home to change the thermostat

setting at 7 p.m., instead of at 5 p.m. Tell the DVD to record the 7 p.m. news for you,

and order the oven to warm up to 350 degrees by 8 p.m.

CHARACTERISTICS OF

IP-BASED INTERACTIVE

What else characterizes the IP-based interactive digital

network?

As we've emphasized, IP is one prerequisite for success in

the cable industry's rapidly emerging digital era. For an end-to-end IP-based network,

four other keys must be in place:

Advanced, two-way digital set-tops. These are the

"client" computers of a complete client-server network. The set-top can receive

data in IP format, and it has an IP address assigned to it.

Scaleable reverse path. Networks must be capable of

growing to meet demand. To enable Internet access, VOD and a wide variety of other two-way

services, the digital network needs a real-time, scaleable reverse-path solution.

A highly secure conditional-access system.

Public/private-key conditional access, which is becoming the de facto standard for cable

telecommunications, is the only practical way to handle scaleable, spontaneous e-commerce

with secure messages to and from subscribers.

The digital network-control system plays a vital

role in network salability. It makes sure that bandwidth and frequency resources are

smoothly assigned and dynamically reallocated as an operator offers more interactive

services on the network and two-way traffic increases.

All of these requirements are inseparably linked with

support of an IP-based, real-time, two-way digital network. Indeed, the network described

is the only network capable of fulfilling the cable industry's promise to deliver

consumers a host of value-adding, two-way digital services.

IP, then, is much more than a technical buzzword; it's a

service enabler with clear business ramifications. It opens the door to delivering video,

voice and data services over one network. The increasing practicality of these

opportunities, in turn, is ratcheting up the value of MSO assets.

Cable systems, formerly "worth" about $2,000 per

subscriber in merger-and-acquisition transactions, are now commanding much more. As Multichannel

News noted in its Aug. 3 issue, Paul Allen is paying $3,700 per subscriber for

Charter. Why? Cable controls a pipeline to the home, with global reach. By capitalizing on

this asset, operators can potentially increase cable revenue per subscriber by two to

three times over current levels.

Steve Necessary is vice president of marketing for

Scientific-Atlanta Inc.