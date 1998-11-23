Forum: CTAM and the Power of Information

There was a time not too long ago when as long as a cable

operator knew a customer's name, address, phone number, service package and monthly rate,

he knew just about all that he had to know about that customer.

Boy, things have changed.

Back then, there were no real choices for consumers looking

for multichannel-subscription-television service. Short of erecting a 15-foot-high dish in

your yard, it was either do business with your local cable company or hit the highway.

Things have indeed changed.

Back then, cable operators had a handful of analog products

and packages, and they tried to sell the most units to the greatest number of people. It

was a system of attrition that promoted churn and that led to customers questioning the

value of their cable service.

Like we said, things have really changed.

Now, there are choices. There are options and, for every

option that a customer has, there is a company out there willing to extend itself to

please that person. And there are also many more service options within each of those

companies.

To that end, the most aggressive and sophisticated of these

companies have begun the arduous process of trying to learn as much as they can about the

individuals that comprise their primary and secondary markets. These companies understand

that there is a war going on. The battlefield is the American home, and the bounty is the

billions of dollars that Americans are willing to spend each year on information,

entertainment and communication services.

They also understand that the most useful weapon in

fighting this war will not be capital, or infrastructure, or even loyalty. These companies

understand that the trump card in this war will be information -- not just the gathering

of information, but understanding what the information means and developing an effective

business strategy based on that understanding.

And as the products that we offer move beyond simple analog

video and into the broad spectrum of digital services, information about the consumer will

be that much more important. Knowing what makes consumers tick will allow us to do more

than design marketable products: It will enable us to package and target the products that

we produce in a much more profitable manner.

Consider the power of information and how it might help us

to improve the cable business:

Knowledge about prior usage and willingness to purchase

similar products will allow operators to target their best customers and their most likely

prospects.

Knowing the interests of the individuals within a

household, or the number of communication "appliances" in that house and the

location of each, will allow operators to craft marketing messages specifically for those

individuals.

Knowing the ethnic roots, the psychographic makeup, or the

political disposition of a person will allow a company to touch "hot buttons" in

ways that no mass-media-delivered message ever could.

Knowing a person's past actions -- those as overt as

purchasing a television or as subtle as a mouse click -- will allow media companies to

eventually develop brand names, product lines and entire divisions based on defined and

demonstrated consumer behavior.

We are indeed standing at the dawn of a new age -- an era

in which information will become currency as precious and spendable as any that we've ever

known.

THE DREADED 'D' WORD

Of course, what good is information without an effective

database through which to manage it?

For years, cable operators tried to mine their

billing-system databases for a mother lode of new basic and/or premium customers, but they

often came up with nothing more to show for their efforts than a lot of wasted time and

money. As a result, database marketing became the dreaded "D" word among cable

operators.

But that was back when operators were selling a handful of

analog products to a captive marketplace. It was also back when the amount of information

available on potential customers was limited to a few very broad, nonspecific

categorizations. And it was back when cable operators' expectations were framed in the

context of their historic, unprecedented and exponential growth -- not in the context of

today's competitive marketplace.

This is a new day and age. Today, the products being

developed by this industry are as sophisticated as the data-management tools that

marketers have at their disposal, and they are as varied and complex as the marketplace

for which they've been created.

Cable marketers can no longer just open their doors and

sell "bottom up" or "top down" through an array of programming tiers.

They now have to creatively package analog and digital video, voice, data and more, and

they must market those services in a cost-effective manner.

Central to this will be a thorough understanding of the

power of information -- the effective use of the company's database and quality targeted

marketing.

ENTER CTAM GUARANTEED

For more than 10 years, the day before the Western Show was

a date on which CTAM explored the many potential new revenue streams that the industry had

the opportunity to cultivate. Pay-per-view, telephony, home shopping and high-speed access

to the Internet were among the many concepts that were explored at length by CTAM speakers

and attendees.

This year, CTAM is once again offering a conference about

revenue, and one might even consider it "new revenue." However, it's new revenue

from an old source. The CTAM Pre-Western Show Workshop, "New Tools for the New Rules

-- Targeting Customers in a Competitive World," will provide a step-by-step plan for

maximizing the revenue potential from the same set of customers that you have now, as well

as from the nonsubscribers that you've been trying to crack for years.

It will teach you how to create relationships with many

different consumer groups. It will teach you how to use technology to avoid costly

mistakes when creating your marketing plans. And it will teach you how to use database

marketing to retain existing customers, to manage potential new ones and to increase the

lifetime value of all of them.

In a day and age when marketers are being held accountable

for every dollar that they spend, and as terms such as "ROI" (return on

investment) become more and more a part of their lexicon, a conference such as this one

will pay dividends to even the most seasoned cable marketer. You will learn, among other

things, how to set up a segmentation program, how to use your database to effectively

track your various marketing messages and how to develop strategies to increase premium

penetration.

In fact, CTAM is so confident in the value of our program

that we guarantee that you will take home at least three ideas to help you improve your

business, or we will give you your money back.

We urge you to prepare yourself for the "Information

Age." Come and learn from experts -- people like Mark Gill of Miramax,

database-marketing guru David Shepard and MediaOne's Judi Allen -- and find out just how

valuable a clear, concise, targeted message can be. Learn how to run your business better

by simply using the data at your fingertips. And, most important, learn how the most

successful companies in the not-too-distant future will operate.

See you in Anaheim. We guarantee that it will be worth the

trip.

Charlie Nooney, senior vice president, sales and affiliate

marketing at Disney Channel, and Rob Sadler, vice president, marketing at Time Warner

Cable, are co-chairs of the CTAM Pre-Western Show Workshop, to be held next Monday and

Tuesday at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, Calif.