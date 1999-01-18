Forum: Building a Compelling Digital-Service Offering

The cable industry is on a digital roll. More than 1.5

million interactive digital set-tops are already installed in consumer households, and

there are industry commitments for millions more. We are speeding toward a digital future,

but what does this future look like?

Digital services are evolving as the industry becomes more

comfortable with the new technology and begins to explore the new services that it can

deliver. This is the year when new and interactive services will be deployed.

The same operators that were the first to install digital

in 1996 will once again lead the industry by deploying these new services over their

digital-cable infrastructure.

These new interactive services include Internet access,

electronic program guides and true video-on-demand. And even more services are being

readied for commercial rollout on digital platforms.

With digital-system deployments reaching a critical mass of

more than 29 million North American homes passed, the industry now stands ready to roll

out the new digital services and to reap the new revenue streams that they bring.

MORE CHANNELS, MORE OPPORTUNITY

Subscription television in the United States is largely a

mature business. With cable-subscriber growth leveling off, operators must look for other

ways to grow their revenues. Digital technology provides a cost-effective means of

offering customers what they want -- more high-margin premium and pay-per-view

programming.

In 1998, The Yankee Group surveyed consumers to uncover

what types of programming generated interest. Despite the popularity of other types of

programming, such as news and information, one category came out as the clear winner.

More than 42 percent of those surveyed wanted to see more

movies, and the majority (60 percent) of these consumers wanted more current titles, such

as those that are available on home video.

Fortunately for operators, this category is not only one

that consumers want, but one that they are willing to pay for. This demand for current

movie titles fits nicely with operators' digital-deployment plans.

In fact, many have already begun to cash in on it by using

digital technology to expand their channel lineups to include more high-margin premium and

PPV programming.

ELECTRONIC PROGRAM GUIDES

One of the most popular additions to digital-service

packages is the EPG. An EPG provides consumers with a fun and easy-to-use means of

navigating content. In a consumer-interest study sponsored by the Digital Applications

Consortium in the first quarter of 1998, a whopping 80 percent of digital-cable customers

reported using the EPG either every time or most of the time that they watched TV.

This study proves that by offering a simple interface to

content and giving consumers additional control of their programming choices, the EPG

provides a significant value-added service to digital consumers.

These guides enhance systems' positioning against

direct-broadcast satellite services, increase operators' perceived value to their

customers and generate additional revenues by increasing PPV/premium buy-rates.

VIDEO-ON-DEMAND

True VOD has been the driving application for many

operators' interactive-deployment plans. Shifting even a portion of the $7.5 billion

(source: The Yankee Group, 1998) that U.S. consumers spend annually on video rentals to

cable services presents a great opportunity for operators looking to expand their revenue

base.

The rapid deployment of digital interactive technology

throughout North America has rekindled interest and reshaped the business model behind

true VOD services. Previous VOD trials demonstrated both consumer interest and

revenue-generating capability, but the technology and the costs of these services made

their widespread deployment unattainable.

But now, the commercial deployments of interactive digital

platforms have brought about a change in the economics of VOD services.

The powerful interactive digital set-tops -- which are now

deployed in more than 1 million North American homes -- provide the processing and

networking capabilities to enable true VOD services. The costs of video servers and online

storage have fallen dramatically, helping to further the business case for VOD.

These factors, coupled with the ongoing migration toward

two-way cable plant, are creating a significant potential customer base for true VOD

services. This customer base gives VOD the potential to develop into a $1 billion market

by 2001 (source: The Yankee Group, 1998).

ADDING INTERACTIVE INFORMATION SERVICES

The addition of interactive information services to a

system's digital platform can yield even greater benefits. The DAC study referenced

above also yielded some interesting tips on packaging and presenting interactive

information services.

Approximately 63 percent of the households polled responded

that they were "definitely interested" or "somewhat interested" in

buying interactive information services. And almost 60 percent indicated that they would

be more likely to sign up for a digital service if an interactive information service were

also available.

According to these study results, packaging interactive

information services within a digital-cable offering helps to generate more interest in

the digital-cable service.

EDUCATING THE CONSUMER

This study also showed that consumer interest in new

information services actually increases once the consumers learn more about them,

highlighting the need for operators to actively educate consumers about these

services' advantages and what sets them apart from competing services.

For example, the term "Internet-access service"

may have many different meanings to different consumers. Some may associate it with a

cable-modem offering. Others may think that it means providing dial-up access to the

Internet through a personal computer. Most consumers have not yet been offered the type of

Internet access currently being targeted in many operators' digital rollouts.

Operators need to highlight the entire offering in order to

attract customers. Instant high-speed access, e-mail, Web browsing through the television,

no PC required -- these are all key points of an Internet-over-cable-television offering.

Outlining all of these relevant points is important in

educating consumers about these new services and in helping consumers to understand their

unique advantages.

PACKAGING INTERACTIVE SERVICES

When polled on interactive data-service pricing, 41 percent

of consumers preferred a flat monthly fee. This pricing model was chosen over a

pay-per-use model or paying on a feature-by-feature basis.

This type of pricing has benefits for the operator, as

well. By bundling interactive data services under a flat monthly price, operators can give

consumers the freedom to experiment with new services that they might not ordinarily try.

Consumers may find entirely new applications, which could end up becoming more important

to them than the initial service that first motivated them to try interactive data

services.

Digital-cable technology is the cutting-edge delivery

vehicle for a variety of new services and revenue streams. The cable plant is becoming the

premiere delivery mechanism for all types of video and data to the consumer.

Internet access, e-mail and VOD are arriving this year, and

they will quickly be followed by Internet-protocol voice and video telephony, advanced

online games and other exciting applications unmatched by other platforms.

The ultimate success of these services will depend on

operators' success and flexibility in pricing, packaging and delivery. These services

place operators in the ever-increasing role of educating consumers about the new services

and applications of this new digital technology.

Digital technology positions cable operators and their

networks as the primary enabler of new sources of entertainment, transforming the way that

consumers interact with their televisions and placing entirely new sources of information

and entertainment a remote-click away.

Denton Kanouff is vice president, marketing for General

Instrument Corp.'s Digital Network Systems unit.