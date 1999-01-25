Forum: A Better Way to Do What Comes Naturally

"Convergence: the act of converging, especially moving

toward union" -- Webster's New Collegiate Dictionary.

Today, we see Webster's definition of convergence in

play at virtually every point on the media-industry compass. The technology that is

enabling the convergence of television and the Internet is driving together companies that

are anxious to leverage the production and distribution of content, and to exploit

opportunities to promote programs, concepts and products.

Industry leaders are exploring audience preferences for

entertainment and information, and business plans and marketing buys are beginning to

reflect the inevitable union of television and the Internet.

Media convergence is real and powerful. A new media form is

coming on fast because it can reach mass audiences and an audience of one. The

technologists, producers, advertisers and financial backers that are behind the creation

of the new media are tapping into one of the most powerful forces in the marketplace --

convenience.

The powerful force is not just technology, or expanded

entertainment formats, or even crystal-clear images. Convergence is hurtling toward us

because the new converged media empower people -- consumers -- to do electronically,

efficiently and almost effortlessly what they have already proven they do naturally: buy

goods and services of every description from the convenience of their homes.

Converged media will deliver more than information and

entertainment. For me, direct marketing is the "killer app" that will propel the

development of converged media. The power of convergence is the power to make it easier,

faster, cheaper, less intrusive and more efficient to directly market to people in their

homes, and for people to conveniently buy books, computer products, games, movies,

tickets, clothing and hundreds of other products and services.

WHY DIRECT MARKETING?

How can we know today how direct marketing will shape media

convergence? The infrastructure is not yet fully in place. Consumers haven't

developed new buying habits.So how can we assertthat direct marketing will

be the force that molds the converged media?

We could (and should) ask consumers, but with the new media

in the formative stages, the answers would be largely theoretical. While we're

waiting for the shape of the new media to become better formed, we can learn much from

what consumers are already doing in response to direct marketing, and from how

they're using television and the Internet.

First, direct marketing: Every day, consumers are proving

that they will buy in response to direct-marketing overtures, and marketers are proving

that they are willing to invest in direct-marketing programs. According to the Direct

Marketing Association, in 1998, consumers spent more than $750 billion in response to

direct marketing of all kinds -- an increase of more than 46 percent in five years.

This year, marketers will spend more than $100 billion on

the two leading direct-marketing approaches -- direct-mail campaigns ($40 billion) and

telephone marketing ($62 billion). In comparison, television advertising is a $42 billion

business.

In short, using a jury-rigged system that's often

intrusive, awkward and slow, direct marketers are reaching and motivating people to buy.

Imagine what's possible when the television set --

already a familiar utility in nearly 100 million U.S. households -- is enhanced with

electronics and software to be both the gateway to entertainment and information and the

portal to goods and services of every description. Imagine what's possible with a

highly efficient system that contains within it the entire marketing chain in one

integrated, easy-to-use, familiar and convenient package.

The converged media being created today couples TV's

power to create awareness and the Internet's ability to deliver detailed product

information on specific items of interest to an individual. At the "back end" of

this new media will be a user-friendly order-entry system that feeds directly into

order-fulfillment and billing systems.

THE HOLY GRAIL

Converged media is the Holy Grail of direct marketing. With

it, direct marketers will be able to reach people in a receptive mood via a media that

informs and motivates, and that is directly linked and just a few clicks away from an

efficient order-entry and delivery system.

Will consumers respond to direct marketing via TV? The

number of infomercials and the success of shopping channels provide proof that television

has the power to effectively link direct marketers and consumers. No new thinking is

required for convergence to succeed. In a sense, all convergence is a faster, more

efficient, more familiar and more powerful way to use television to purchase from the

home.

There is ample evidence that people are willing to use the

Internet as both an information and sales vehicle. A June 1998 study by Nielsen Media

Research and CommerceNet found that 79 million people in the United States and Canada

regularly use the Internet. That number represents an astonishing 36 percent increase in

users above the number identified in a previous study in September 1997.

The study also showed that the number of people shopping

and buying on the Internet was experiencing similar explosive growth. The number of people

shopping on the Web had reached 48 million, an increase of 37 percent.

The pieces are almost in place for television and the

Internet to be seamlessly integrated, allowing the new buying paradigm to take root. With

leading media and Internet companies feverishly working on system design, and leading

advertisers such as Procter & Gamble Co. actively promoting the development of the

Internet as a marketing vehicle, the new business models to make it go won't take

long to develop.

RESHAPING THE INDUSTRY

The Internet is reshaping the playing field and

repositioning the players in virtually every industry, and the media industry is no

exception. The final shape of the industry is still to be determined, but the reasons for

the reshuffling are obvious.

With convergence, people can choose to watch a TV program,

surf the Web, or do both. They will be able to bookmark a commercial for later viewing, or

hyperlink immediately to a Web site for information or to place an order. They will no

longer just be changing channels -- they will also be changing roles. They will be a

viewer one second and a user the next.

Importantly, the "viewsers" of the new media will

take action when theywant to, and they will have in their hands the tool that lets

them create a unique media experience and customized buying experience.

How they use that tool will define the roles of every

player in the industry. New behaviors will be recognized and rewarded in new ways.

Advertisers will have new expectations, and marketing plans will reflect expanded

opportunities and goals. Programming and advertising creative will have new requirements,

and competition for audience attention will become more intense.

Measurement of the new environment will be far more

complex. Audience measurement will remain critical, but audience-behavior measurement --

what people do with the converged media -- will also be of great importance.

Convergence: It's real, it's near and it's

powerful. It will change everything.

Dave Harkness is senior vice president, planning and

development for Nielsen Media Research.