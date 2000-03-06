Flush Mediacom May Look to Buy More

Flush from last year's $380 million initial public offering

and a $640 million line of credit, Mediacom Communications Corp. chairman Rocco Commission

last week vowed to seize acquisition opportunities this year.

"There are still acquisitions to be made," the

notoriously frugal Commisso told analysts on a conference call to discuss the fourth

quarter. "We're looking every day."

Commisso added that the company has signed three letters of

intent to purchase small systems with a total of 28,000 subscribers for $48 million, or

about $1,700 per subscriber. Those buyouts should be completed by the end of the second

quarter.

In December, Mediacom closed on its two largest

acquisitions -- Triax Midwest Associates L.P. and Zylstra Communications Corp. -- paying a

combined $760 million. Those purchases added 358,000 subscribers, working out to about

$2,100 per subscriber.

Not including the Triax and Zylstra acquisitions, revenue

in the fourth quarter increased 80 percent to $68 million and cash flow rose 89.4 percent

to $34.9 million. For the year, revenue climbed 36.2 percent to $176.1 million and cash

flow was up 44.5 percent to $78.1 million.

The company finished 1999 with 747,000 subscribers, up 1.9

percent.

Commisso said the focus this year will be on upgrading

systems -- spending about $140 million to do that -- and on rolling out digital cable and

high-speed Internet access companywide.

Commisso said Mediacom is moving forward with its upgrade

plan, and 79 percent of its systems were between 550-megahertz and 750-MHz capacity at the

end of 1999. "In the past two years, we have moved from 20 percent 550- to 750- [MHz]

to 79 percent," he added.

That upgrade plan continues this year. Mediacom chief

financial officer Mark Stefan said capital expenditures for upgrades will be another $140

million, with roughly 30 percent to 40 percent of that money tied to rebuilds. The rest of

the expenditures will be to extend plant, eliminate headends and install digital headends.

Mediacom systems are primarily in rural areas that have not

been adequately served by cable in the past. Despite that, Commisso said, his systems have

not been adversely impacted by direct-broadcast satellite competition, mainly due to moves

Mediacom has made to quickly upgrade its systems as it acquires them.

Commisso said his systems also are not affected by new

federal rules that allow DBS companies to beam local broadcast signals into their markets.

For the most part, DBS companies have launched "local-into-local" primarily in

larger markets.

""Not more than 20 percent of our subscribers are

affected by local-into-local," he said. "And about 50 percent of our subscriber

base is broadcast-impaired," meaning that they would have to take at least some

cable.

The ability to offer digital service also has lessened the

blow from DBS, Commisso said. Mediacom has digital penetration rates of 9 percent or 10

percent in markets where it offers service.

Customers also are willing to pay more for quality, he

added, as is evident by Mediacom's average rate increase of 12 percent last year. He said

those rate increases -- more than double the industry average of 5 percent -- were

necessary due to the costs of revamping existing plant and expanding channel lineups.

"As we finish the rebuild, we load up the system with

significant products and services," Commisso said. "We add 10, 15, 20 additional

channels. That gives us the ability to increase rates higher than 5 percent while

maintaining a per-channel rate that is the same or lower [than the industry

average]."