Floyd Kicks Up Ruckus for Cable

Hurricane Floyd blew away some regularly scheduled programs

on cable-news networks and dominated content on the remaining ones last week, while

lifting The Weather Channel to new ratings highs.

Luckily, Floyd's impact on MSOs along the East Coast

appeared to be minimal.

Suburban Cable said it was forced to close its

customer-satisfaction center in Wilmington, Del., after extensive flooding and dangerous

weather conditions last Thursday afternoon, but it reopened on Friday.

Suburban also reported numerous outages, largely due to

power failures, but it said last Friday that it appeared there was no major damage to its

cable plant.

At AT&T Broadband & Internet Services'

Atlantic division, executive director of communications David Capo said, "Luckily, we

fared very well. In Miami and the Keys, we held our breath, but there was nothing out of

the ordinary -- some 'drops,' but no plant catastrophes." A call center in

the evacuation area was closed for 24 hours, "but customers reporting outages could

leave voice mails," he added.

The MSO hadn't gotten reports yet from systems in the

Delmarva Peninsula, the New Jersey shore or Hartford, Conn., Capo said.

A Time Warner Cable spokesman said his MSO was "doing

damage assessment now" in Wilmington, N.C., and other affected markets. And a Charter

Communications spokeswoman said she'd heard nothing yet from the field.

Deborah Lathen, chief of the Federal Communications

Commission's Cable Services Bureau, wasn't as lucky. She sustained minor head

and arm injuries last Thursday while riding in a taxi that was struck by a falling tree in

the Washington, D.C., area.

Interest in Floyd brought TWC record ratings last Tuesday

-- a 1.9 total-day household rating, representing 1.4 million homes, according to Nielsen

Media Research. The network peaked at a 3.4 rating, or 2.5 million homes, in the 8 p.m. to

8:15 p.m. span.

Floyd also sparked a record 23.5 million page views on

TWC's Web site -- about six or seven times normal levels, executives said.

Wednesday's total dipped to 22 million, but both marks were well above the previous

high of 12.6 million, set in September 1998 during Hurricane Georges.

Fox News Channel didn't disrupt its Tuesday primetime

slate, but vice president of news editorial John Moody said, "Since 6 a.m. Wednesday,

we've been all-live, and the vast proportion of that [coverage] -- 90 percent -- has

been the hurricane. We blew out our regular primetime [schedule] on Wednesday, and

we'll continue that way until at least [Friday]."

The coverage was extensive and expensive, but its

widespread impact justified that, he added, without offering a production estimate.

"We had to blow out some commercials [for the

hurricane story], but we probably blew out more for the [Fort Worth, Texas] shooting

story," Moody said. He assumed that FNC would offer make-goods to affected

advertisers, although he stressed that this wasn't his bailiwick.

FNC also plugged its Web coverage, as did Cable News

Network and MSNBC. FNC's Wednesday traffic was "nearly double," a

spokeswoman said, without offering details.

The other news networks mostly gave over existing programs

to Floyd coverage.

The hurricane also made for some unusual cross-media

pairings. CNN's Larry King Live Wednesday featured as guests CBS News'

Dan Rather in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and meteorologist Sam Champion of WABC-TV, New York. And

Champion's counterpart on WNBC-TV, Janice Huff, updated the storm's progress

nightly on MSNBC's The News with Brian Williams.

Perhaps to justify the live coverage, Williams said Floyd

was having an impact on "about one-quarter of the United States," from Florida

to Maine. An FNC anchor described Floyd as "larger than the state of Florida, larger

than Spain."

CNN Headline News covered Vice President Al Gore saying

that the evacuation from Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas was "the largest

peacetime evacuation in any disaster in U.S. history." South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges

told MSNBC much the same, estimating that 3 million residents were involved.

By last Thursday, when Floyd was downgraded to a tropical

storm, MSNBC's Crosstalk daytimer sought debate on whether evacuation was

"the right call."

Discovery Networks U.S. ran several primetime specials

about hurricanes on Discovery Channel and The Learning Channel, and it sent the Animal

Planet Rescue Truck to Columbia, S.C., to help animal victims.