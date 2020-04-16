FloSports Signs Gulf South Conference Deal

Sports streaming service FloSports has reached a multi-year rights deal with the Gulf South Conference, the service announced Wednesday.

The four-year deal includes full streaming rights to the Division II conference’s complete football and other championships across the conference’s 18 official and associate member schools, said network officials.

“We are proud to partner with Gulf South Conference to bring high-quality sports and content to their fans,” said FloSports CEO & co-founder Mark Floreani. “We believe it’s important to open up access to these Division II conference sports and teams to a wider audience and collaborate with partners like Gulf South to deepen their sports communities and strengthen the direct relationship with their fans.”