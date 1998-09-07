Floridas News Channel Finally Ready to Go

Florida will become the first state with its own news

channel this week.

After six years of planning, affiliate negotiations and

vows to launch "next year," backers of Florida's News Channel said the

venture is ready to launch over a statewide fiber optic network Sept. 7.

It will be launch without fanfare, as the network wants an

opportunity to make sure that it suffers no technical glitches, executives said. Marketing

won't begin until Nov. 26.

The venture has attracted two major operators as

affiliates, said Bob Brillante, managing partner of the programming service and former

vice president of the Florida Cable and Telecommunications Association. Comcast Corp. and

MediaOne systems will launch the service during its first 30 days of operation.

The channel expects to have 2 million subscribers by early

October.

Although Brillante described the operators as equity

partners, this was disputed by Jedd Palmer, MediaOne's senior vice president of

programming. MediaOne is merely a licensee, he said.

MediaOne was attracted to the service because it will

operate in a virtual format, meaning that the imported signal will be branded as part of

the local system and community. Also, as part of its agreement, MediaOne can use the

WorldCom Inc. fiber optic backbone to move its own programs to MediaOne systems around the

state, he said.

Although he was mildly bullish, Palmer nonetheless said

that the company had not committed to launching the state news channel in the franchises

in Broward and Dade counties that it is attempting to acquire in a system swap with

Tele-Communications Inc. in exchange for MediaOne's suburban Chicago operations.

Comcast executives did not return calls for comment.

The majority funding for the channel comes from Phipps

Ventures, which owned a Tallahassee broadcast station until it cashed out in 1995.

Brillante and other executives are also investors.

The channel will launch without Time Warner Cable, Adelphia

Communications Corp. and Cox Communications Inc., Brillante said. Time Warner will launch

its own proprietary service.

An Adelphia official said the only executive who could

speak on the matter was on vacation last week.

But the state channel will still get into some of the

markets that those operators control. GTE Media Ventures, which is overbuilding TCI in

markets including Tampa, has also affiliated with the news network. And in an interesting

distributional twist, an independent broadcaster -- WNTO, channel 26 in Orlando -- has

signed up with the service, and it is a equity partner.

Brillante said the network is a must-carry station in 23

cable systems reached by the signal.

Other operators did not discuss affiliation negotiations,

but Brillante said talks continue with Cox and Adelphia.

The Florida venture will be a different use of the medium.

Based in Tallahassee, nine regional bureaus will feed stories to the newsroom. Capitol

coverage will be produced by Video Communications Southeast, a video-news bureau under

contract to the cable channel.

The network will air the news in half-hour segments, with

the Tallahassee anchor in front of a blue screen. The news output will be differentiated

among eight zones, producing "hyperlocal" news content, Brillante said. If the

need arises, the network could go up to 20 zones.

NBC-affiliated stations will be production partners in the

venture, sharing their news stories in exchange for stories from other bureaus. In its

earlier iterations, plans called for each of the seven NBC affiliates to hold 5 percent

stakes in the network.

Initial launch markets include Tallahassee, Panama City,

Jacksonville, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach.