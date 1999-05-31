Florida County Wants Open Cable Access

Add Broward County, Fla., to the ranks of local governments

that want cable's high-speed-data platform opened, for a fee, to other providers.

The county commission there recently held hearings and

entertained an ordinance that would require cable-TV franchisees to provide such access

"on rates, terms and conditions as favorable as it gives itself." The ordinance

would also create a cause of action for enforcement by the county.

But rather than approving the legislation now, the board

voted for further study for 60 days. Members said they deferred approval in hopes that the

parties -- including local Internet-service providers and MediaOne Group Inc., the

dominant cable operator in the area -- would privately negotiate a compromise.

The resolution caused disagreement among commission

members. A minority, including chairwoman Ilene Lieberman, wanted a delay of only 30 days

before the commission acts. Six months delayed is six months denied, Lieberman said.

The commission became interested in regulating the

high-speed platform after attending a seminar with providers such as BellSouth Corp., she

said. The companies complained that data providers don't have the same point-of-service

choice requirements that telephone companies have.

"Now, it seems like the telephone companies are buying

cable to avoid the same requirements they once complained about," she added.

Broward County has held hearings on the issue, and

Lieberman believes an open platform is technically feasible. "This is an incredibly

technological age. We don't want any artificial barriers to consumers," she said.

Broward is not the only county in the Miami area ready to

drop the regulatory bomb. Neighboring Dade County considered including open-access

language in the franchise transfer of Tele-Communications Inc. properties to AT&T

Corp., but it relented in the face of fierce lobbying.

However, Dade regulators are awaiting action by the city of

Los Angeles, which continues to study access regulation.

That city's study may be released this week, and Florida

regulators indicated that they will follow Los Angeles' lead if that metropolitan area

decides that cable-based Internet platforms are within the realm of its regulatory

authority.