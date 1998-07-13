Fla. Ops Also Battle Blazes

Cable companies are fighting fire with information, kicking

their public-affairs machines into high gear to help their communities cope with the

decimating blazes that were raging throughout Florida last week.

At the request of the office of Gov. Linden Chiles and the

state Office of Emergency Preparedness, Sunshine Network will launch a daily telecast to

update residents on the status of the many fire locations, evacuations and road closures.

The parties met last Thursday to finalize plans on whether the daily program would be

live, or preproduced and updated as necessary, and it was anticipated that disaster

coverage would begin by Sunday.

"This shows the value of Sunshine as a provider of

public-affairs programming," said Steve Wilkerson, president of the Florida Cable

Telecommunications Association, which helped to put the parties together, noting that

cable is the only medium available throughout the state.

The FCTA will produce cross-channel spots for state

operators to use to direct consumers to the daily OEP announcements, Wilkerson added.

From animal rescue to the purchase of bottled water for

parched firefighters, cable systems have emphasized that they are part of communities.

When Mike Weaver, technical-operations manager for Genesis

Cable in Mims, was allowed back into his system by the National Guard after a four-day

forced evacuation, his jaw dropped: He had lost 30 percent of his system.

"It looked like a plane had flown over and dropped

napalm," he said, adding ruefully, "It really put a hurting on us."

But before getting the operation's house back in

order, Weaver won approval from corporate headquarters in Georgia to donate $1,000 to the

Firefighters Association of Brevard County. He said he was amazed at what they were able

to save in the face of a fire moving at 45 miles per hour.

It moved so fast, "it hit us flat-footed," he

said, preventing implementation of the system's disaster plan.

The fire was a real setback: Genesis was three weeks away

from completion of a fiber rebuild. It lost a mile-and-a-half of fiber and 40,000 feet of

coaxial cable, and it faces a three-month delay in the rebuild.

Weaver lauded his contractor, CableCon USA, which rounded

up crews from North Carolina and South Carolina; obtained special permits to travel on

Interstate 95, which was closed to nonessential traffic; and got to work re-establishing

service to the 38 subscribers that he lost out of a customer base of 2,000.

As service crews checked in on a squawk box in the

background, Weaver said he was praying for good, soaking rains.

Firefighters aren't the only saviors: Many cable

operators are now thanking planned-community restrictions, or their own decisions, which

caused them to bury their plant underground. This prevented wide-scale destruction in even

the most charred communities.

Steve Shirah, owner of Tomoka Cable TV in Ormond Beach,

said he paid the extra upfront installation cost of undergrounding because he was tired of

paying rising pole-attachment fees. Plus, in the case of disasters, he noted that cable

operators are last in line, behind power companies, for reattaching plant. His decision

paid off last week: His 3,000-subscriber system suffered only a few fried amps and taps.

"If I was overhead, I'd still be out," he

said -- a victim of the worst fire in Volusia County history. Instead, he left with the

evacuation, "confident that I'd survive."

Undergrounding also mitigated damage to systems in the

planned community of Palm Coast. Palm Cablevision general manager Rosa Rosas said the

damage was bad enough: 10 miles of plant lost and 155 customers out in the 10,000-customer

system. Adjusters estimated the loss at $250,000, she added.

To keep the Flagler County community informed, Palm

Cablevision ran emergency-management information constantly -- except during evacuation --

on The Weather Channel. The system's local-access producers filmed a piece on the

aftermath July 9 and aired it the following day.

Rosas said workers' spirits are high, buoyed in part

by the generosity of parent Moffat Communications, a Canadian MSO. The company pledged to

pay non-reimbursed evacuation expenses for its employees, along with wages for the four

days that they were locked out of the system, Rosas said. Further, the company told one

employee who left the system for two weeks to fulfill his obligation as a volunteer

firefighter that he will collect full wages.

Other cable efforts included:

Volunteers from the central division of Time Warner

Communications aided professionals from the American Humane Association and Animal Planet

Rescue, an 80-foot disaster-relief vehicle. The rescuers moved animals out of harm's

way, then assisted in reuniting owners with their animals.

In Daytona Beach, where the Tele-Communications Inc.

cluster suffered minimal damage (again, the plant was underground), local executives will

try to organize a concert, both to benefit the community and as a "thanks" to

firefighters. The system is in talks with Country Music Television as a possible partner,

TCI spokesman Ed Garcia said.

Wilkerson also hosted a primetime special on the

fire, cablecast on Sunshine, which debuted July 12, focusing on the devastation that

already occurred and the danger that still exists.