Fla. Access Setback Follows Two Wins

Cable's fight against open-access legislation was set

back in Florida this week, while lobbyists made headway in four states, quashing

legislation before it even emerged from committee.

The Florida challenge pitted Comcast Corp. and Advanced

Communications, which operate in Broward County, against the Board of Supervisors there.

The board voted last year to open access to cable's high-speed-data platform.

The operators sued in U.S. District Court for the 11th

District of Southern Florida in Miami, making claims similar to arguments on appeal in a

case against the city of Portland, Ore., by AT&T Corp.

The Florida operators claimed that county legislation is

pre-empted by federal authority, it violates due process and commerce regulations, it

impairs contracts and it constitutes an illegal taking.

The setback came when the judge hearing the challenge,

Donald Middlebrooks, dismissed six of the seven counts of the operators' challenge

last week.

The issues are not yet "ripe" in his opinion, as

the plaintiffs have yet to roll out the broadband services they seek to protect. He let a

challenge on First Amendment grounds go forward.

"We don't necessarily agree. We will go forward

on the First Amendment claim. We feel we have a strong case," Comcast vice president

of external affairs Joe Waz said.

"Judge Middlebrooks has decisively undercut 99 percent

of the cable industry's challenge. The remaining claim -- an unsupported First

Amendment argument -- is the weakest one advanced by the plaintiffs, and we expect it to

meet the same fate in the near term," said Rich Bond, co-director of the OpenNet

Coalition.

Meanwhile, two more states spiked legislation to open the

data platform. In Pennsylvania, the House Consumer Affairs Committee voted 15-8 to table a

proposal there. It can't be resurrected until next year.

In Idaho, the House State Affairs Committee rejected

similar regulation by a vote of 16-4. Cable lobbyists reported that the bill would have

been more lopsided absent the support of the state's electric utilities, which want

to get into the Internet-service-provision business themselves.

To date, those states, Virginia, New Hampshire and Utah

have rejected legislation.

The bills were brought to legislators by members of the

OpenNet Coalition, including regional telcos and Internet-service providers GTE Corp. and

Bell Atlantic Corp. Lobbyists said America Online Inc., formerly a vociferous backer of

open access, was notably quiet on the debate last week.

The failure of the bills was lauded by Hands Off the

Internet.

"The idea of regulating Internet access is clearly

falling down under the weight of its own contradictions. The economics of the Internet are

constantly changing, with new, innovative arrangements appearing every month," HOTI

president Christopher Wolf said in a prepared statement. "The notion that government

could even begin to regulate such lightning advances is fast losing credibility with

lawmakers and regulators."

But the issue still festers at the local level. The

Montgomery County (Md.) Council took testimony this week from proponents of an open-access

clause in the transfer agreement of Cable TV Montgomery to Comcast.

Proponents testified that open access is fully consistent

with "consumer-friendly deregulation" that has occurred in both the telephone

and electrical industries.

"For over two decades, cable companies have used their

monopoly over the delivery of video services to force content on consumers, and here they

go again. Do we really trust the cable company to be consumers' gateway to the

Internet?" asked David Troy, spokesman for the Maryland Open Access Coalition.

County Executive Douglas Duncan will analyze the arguments

before presenting a recommendation to the council, staffers said.