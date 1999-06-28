Five More Vendors Get DOCSIS Nods

Cable Television Laboratories Inc. stamped five more

interoperability seals of approval on cable modems last week, doubling the number of

vendors able to offer certified product.

Earning CableLabs' Data Over Cable Service Interface

Specification sticker were products from Askey Computer Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Philips

Consumer Electronics Co., Samsung Telecommunications America Inc. and Sony Corp.

Missing the mark in the latest testing wave were Com21

Inc., Motorola Inc. and Zenith Electronics Corp.

The growing number of certified modems feeds the cable

industry's plans to move toward a retail model for its customer-premises equipment,

ensuring buyers that modems they pick up at Circuit City Stores Inc. or RadioShack

locations will work with any standards-qualified cable system.

Still pending are qualification decisions for

cable-modem-termination systems submitted for DOCSIS testing by 3Com Corp., Motorola and

Arris Interactive LLC. Any qualifications are likely to be announced in the next several

weeks.

Although some newly certified vendors have already deployed

a significant number of DOCSIS-based modems, the CableLabs stamp gives them greater

credibility, which should help them to win larger orders from cable operators.

For example, Samsung said it accounts for 29 percent of all

DOCSIS-compliant modems deployed in North America, but it admitted that finally getting

certification will provide a further boost.

"We have talked to many large MSOs, and they have been

evaluating our product," said YoungSoo Ryu, executive vice president of

Samsung's broadband-network division. "They have been satisfied with it, but

they have been holding off because it hadn't passed DOCSIS certification."

Paul Kagan Associates Inc. analyst Leslie Ellis said the

growing number of certified vendors, combined with recent retailing initiatives by

operators, were positive signs that cable's retail presence would pick up momentum

later this year.

"I thought MediaOne Group Inc.'s launch of an

all-retail model in Richmond, Va., tied in with this nicely," she said. "Their

work with Circuit City to do an all-retail, no-lease model is a good portent of

what's to come."

At the same time, some vendors are looking beyond the

current DOCSIS 1.0 certifications and toward meeting the more advanced 1.1 protocols, for

which certification is expected to begin early next year.

Andy Audet, general manager of Motorola's

cable-data-products division, said the company was disappointed that it could not get

certified the second time around. It will continue with the process, focused on getting a

DOCSIS 1.1 modem ready.

Motorola will actually submit a 1.1-based modem into the

next 1.0 certification wave, Audet added. The product has new features such as a

universal-serial-bus port and redesigned package.