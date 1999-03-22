Fit TV Will Manage Merged AHN

The owners of Fit TV and America's Health Network

confirmed plans last week to merge the health-themed cable networks in a 50-50 venture

managed by Fit TV owner Fox Television.

The venture, first reported in Multichannel News

last week, will have a combined distribution of about 18 million cable and satellite

homes. It will be based in Los Angeles, and it will retain AHN's production facility

in Orlando, Fla.

The companies said the combined network's new name,

management details and programming plans would be disclosed later. The deal is in the

"binding-letter-of-intent stage," and it should close in about two months, an

AHN spokeswoman said.

A separate 50-50 venture, also managed by News Corp.'s

Fox, will manage AHN's AHN.com Internet site and its Galaxy.com search engine.

AHN may be best known for showing a live birth on the

Internet, while Fit TV is associated with fitness guru Jake Steinfeld, who founded the

network and who owns about 8 percent of its equity. He will continue to own a stake in the

combined network, a spokesman said. Fox owns the rest of Fit TV.

An investment group headed by two former Columbia/HCA

Health Corp. executives mostly owns AHN, which is run by CEO Webster Golinkin.

By joining forces, AHN and Fit TV hope to be in a better

position to compete against Discovery Communications Inc., which has launched a digital

health network and announced plans to invest $350 million into a health-media division,

including an analog health channel slated to launch in August.

Fox is assuming control of Fit TV from Fox/Liberty

Networks, a joint venture between Fox and Liberty Media Group, the programming arm of

AT&T Corp.

A Fox spokesman would not comment on the Fit TV ownership

shift, but it could be meant to avoid a conflict with DCI, which Liberty owns 49 percent

of. A Fox/Liberty source said the shift was not related to the deal, but the source would

not elaborate on the real reasons.

Fox/Liberty obtained control of Fit TV in October 1997, in

an arrangement with Fox Worldwide. Fox Worldwide is the joint venture that acquired Fit

TV, along with The Family Channel (now Fox Family Channel), in a deal with International

Family Entertainment Inc.

Fox has made several management changes at the network, but

Pyper Davis, a former Fox/Liberty executive, has been president since August. Davis

narrowed the network's focus more closely around women's fitness programs, and

the network added nine new shows in November for a January relaunch.

At the time, the network claimed 12 million subscribers.

But according to a recent AT&T securities filing, Fit TV had just 8.3 million

subscribers as of Dec. 31. AHN claims 9.5 million subscribers.

AHN, which was founded in 1993, has had some rocky moments.

In July 1997, Columbia/HCA -- a hospital chain that was being investigated by the federal

government -- pulled out of a deal to buy the network from A.H. Belo Corp.

After that, AHN laid off about 160 people and aired reruns

until former Columbia/HCA executives Robert Scott and David Vandewater stepped up and

bought a majority stake in November 1997.

AHN had been looking for a strategic partner for the past

year, a spokeswoman said.