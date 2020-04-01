First Orion Offers Free Caller ID

For the duration of the current pandemic, First Orion said it will make its caller ID technology available at no cost to "essential service providers" as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, which essentially means all the telecom and IP voice providers that could use it.

First Orion said that 84% of calls go unanswered because people don't recognize--or trust--a caller's identity. But that can be a problem if the call is from a hospital bank or first responder in the new age of sheltering in place.

"U.S. consumers are trained not to answer calls from unknown numbers so essential businesses and service providers are struggling to reach customers with critical communications," the company said.

First Orion has been working with the government to make sure its toll-free numbers are correctly identified to call recipients.