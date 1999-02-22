Finland Goes Digital

Helsinki, Finland -- The Finnish government is opening the

gates to digital-terrestrial television. It has received applications from 17 different

companies seeking to win the licenses.

Unlike DTT awards in other countries, Finland is licensing

individual digital-program channels, rather than entire DTT platforms.

Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications

(MoTC) put licenses for 12 digital channels up for grabs. Some of the licenses limit the

prospective channels to transmissions in individual cities or individual provinces, while

others cover the entire country.

However, state-run broadcaster YLE automatically gets three

digital-channel licenses, narrowing the number of available licenses down to nine.

Although there are no restrictions on foreign ownership,

most of the 17 companies applying for national DTT licenses are Finnish. The overseas

companies include France's Canal Plus S.A. and Eurosport, as well as Sweden's

Modern Times Group.

The dominant player among the Finnish applicants is

Helsinki Media, which counts among its holdings cable-systems company Helsinki TV.

Helsinki Media has applied for a cluster of four channels.

Alma Media -- its local competitor, which owns commercial-TV station MTV3 -- has applied

for three channels.

Also among the contenders are two of the country's

largest telcos: Helsinki Telephone Corp. and Sonera. They are interested in using the

channels for data-transmission services.

"I was surprised to see Eurosport's name, but not

Canal Plus," said Ismo Kosonen, the MoTC's special adviser on media.

"[Both] want to start pay TV services as soon as possible."

Canal Plus' and Eurosport's services are

available in Finland via direct-to-home platforms and cable-systems companies. But the two

companies are anxious to spread their signals even further through DTT.

What remains unclear at this point is whether the license

winners will form coalitions or cooperatives to sell their services in packages. The

government is leaving that -- as well as the question of financing -- up to the winners.

The MoTC is expected to grant the licenses by April. If and

when it does, transmissions could, in theory, start immediately.

The licenses are free, but if a channel's annual

revenue rises above $4 million, the license holder must pay a yet-undetermined fee to the

government.