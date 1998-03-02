Feds: SMATV Doesnt Pass Cable Litmus Test

A federal advisory group has recommended against granting a

SMATV provider an exemption from guidelines that determine what constitutes a cable

operator.

The Federal Communication Commission's Local and State

Government Advisory Committee last week said the agency should deny an exemption to

Entertainment Connections Inc., which offers cable service to apartment buildings in

Michigan over infrastructure provided by Ameritech Corp.

As it looks to expand, ECI wants to be exempted from the

same regulatory requirements as cable operators, arguing that it has no facilities on

public property because it does not own the infrastructure over which its service is

delivered.

Under the 1996 Telecommunications Act, the FCC can declare

that an entity that "services subscribers without using any rights-of-way" is

not a traditional cable operator.

However, in comments filed last week, the LSGAC -- a group

created by former FCC chairman Reed Hundt -- argued that granting the exemption will

"effectively end franchising of providers of cable service in many

jurisdictions."

The 15-member group said a ruling in ECI's favor would

lead to cable operators creating entities to own their cable plant. Another entity would

then lease the plant in order to provide service to consumers.

"Without the ability to require a franchise of these

entities within the parameters of the [1996] Cable Act, local governments and their

citizens will lose the authority to require access for public, education and government

programming; to require compliance with customer-service standards; to require compliance

with FCC technical standards; to require service to all portions of a community [as

opposed to allowing the provider to serve only high-profit areas]; and to recover

franchise fees for use of public property," the group said.

Moreover, it said a ruling in ECI's favor would do

little to encourage competition, because it would place an existing cable outfit that does

not restructure its operations at a competitive disadvantage.

"Such a ruling cannot be reconciled with the goal of

competitive neutrality set forth in the Telecommunications Act of 1996," according to

the LSGAC filing.

The advisory group concluded by asking the FCC to rule that

"video services utilizing infrastructure placed in public rights-of-way be considered

cable operators under the Cable Act, regardless of whether those providers own, lease, or

otherwise obtain access to the infrastructure."

Joining the LSGAC in a bid to turn back ECI's bid for

an exemption was the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors,

which claimed that the SMATV provider is misreading the law.

"The law doesn't say anything about owning the

infrastructure that is in the rights-of-way," said NATOA spokeswoman Eileen Huggard.

"Our position is that ECI still qualifies as a cable operator, and that it still

needs to have a franchise in place."

Predictably, the cable industry also opposed ECI's

request, arguing that an exemption would give the company an unfair advantage over

operators that would remain subject to local regulation.

In its own FCC filing last year, the National Cable

Television Association noted that ECI's support has come from "similarly

situated wireless cable or SMATV operators seeking to avoid franchise and other Title VI

requirements, while expanding the geographic scope of their markets."