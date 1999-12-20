FCC Weighs Cable Owning LMDS

Washington -- The Federal Communications Commission is

considering relaxing an ownership rule that prevents cable operators from controlling

certain wireless-broadband licenses.

The FCC-imposed ban on cable operator control of local

multipoint distribution service is set to expire June 30.

In an announcement last Tuesday, the commission asked for

comments on whether it should allow the ban to sunset. Comments are due Jan. 21, and reply

comments Feb. 11.

LMDS technology allows the simultaneous distribution of

voice, data and video. Viewing LMDS as a potential competitor to cable and local phone

companies, the FCC prohibited them from controlling LMDS licenses that substantially

overlapped their service territories.

In 1997 auctions, the FCC took in $578.7 million for LMDS

licenses of 150 megahertz and 1,150 MHz.