FCC Votes for Full Funding for Rural Health Care

Following a series of tweets calling on the commissioners to complete a vote on telehealth funding, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced late Friday that the item had been voted, with an additional $42.19 million freed up for the Rural Health Care Program so the program would be fully funded.

"This action will help ensure that healthcare providers have the resources they need to promote telehealth solutions for patients," the FCC said, a growing need given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: Pai Calls for Completing Rural Telehealth Vote

The order allows funding from prior years to be applied to a current funding gap and waives the cap on multi-year commitments and upfront payments.

“This is a critically important step that the FCC took today, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic," said Pai. "COVID-19 presents serious challenges to healthcare providers, and they need every tool in the toolbox at their disposal, particularly the enhanced connectivity that enables them to provide vital healthcare services to the American public. Today’s Order ensures that rural Americans will have access to the health care services they need.”