FCC Seeks Waiver Comments

Washington -- The Federal Communications Commission is

considering seeking public comment on AT&T Corp.'s request for a waiver from

cable-ownership rules that possibly stand in the way of the company's $56.4 billion

purchase of MediaOne Group Inc., an FCC source said last Wednesday.

AT&T asked for an 18-month wavier, if necessary, in a

Dec. 21 filing with the commission. Without a waiver, the company said, it might run afoul

of FCC rules that bar one cable operator from serving more than 30 percent of pay TV

subscribers.

AT&T would not need a waiver if the FCC were to decide

that it does not have a significant interest in cable-programming companies that sell

their services to Time Warner Entertainment, a limited partnership in which AT&T will

have a 25.5 percent stake after buying MediaOne.

Groups that want the FCC to impose Internet-access

conditions on the merger and that believe AT&T would exceed the 30 percent cap are

pressing the agency to seek public input on the waiver request. The parties seeking a new

round of comment are the Media Access Project, SBC Communications Inc. and U S West.

AT&T told the FCC that its request for a waiver was

provisional, applying only to the extent that the agency refused to accept the company's

assertion that it would not exceed the 30 percent cap. Another round of public comment

would only serve to "rehash" old arguments that would delay FCC review of the

merger, the company said.