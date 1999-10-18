FCC Restates Access Forbearance Call

Washington -- The Federal Communications Commission

released a report last week backing the cable industry's view that open access for

unaffiliated Internet-service providers is unnecessary and harmful to investment in

broadband technologies.

The report, prepared by the Cable Services Bureau and

released by FCC chairman William Kennard, said cable's 3 percent share of the

Internet-access market was too small to justify regulatory intervention demanded by

Internet giant America Online Inc., consumer groups and an array of business competitors.

CSB chief Deborah Lathen said the FCC found that cable

operators' rollout of high-speed cable services was serving competition by prompting phone

companies to step up their own deployments of high-speed services.

"Where cable has gone, we have seen [digital

subscriber line] follow," she said, adding that the agency has endorsed a national

policy of regulatory forbearance.

The FCC prepared the report based on the outcome of three

private meetings over the past six months with various business stakeholders, consumer

groups, investment analysts, local governments and research organizations. "We

brought in people from all walks of life," Lathen said.

Nevertheless, several consumer groups sent Kennard a

sharply worded letter last week complaining that the report was secretly prepared and that

it ignored the views of groups that have "sincere and carefully documented policy

arguments against use of the cable-TV model for Internet access."

The letter was drafted by the Center for Media Education,

the Consumer Federation of America, the Consumers Union, the Media Access Project and OMB

Watch.

FCC sources said an MAP representative attended one of the

sessions.

The groups also complained that the report had no legal

standing because the five commissioners did not approve it. In the letter to Kennard, they

said they feared that cable-industry lobbyists would "misuse such documents in

municipal and state legislative battles."

In the 47-page report, the FCC found that cable serves 1

million high-speed Internet subscribers out of 40 million North American Internet users.

Cable's penetration is projected to reach 11 million by 2005, the report said.

The local phone companies currently trail cable, serving

only about 160,000 DSL customers. But the business is starting to become heavily marketed,

especially in large cities, and it is growing rapidly -- up 100 percent between the first

and second quarters of 1999.

Relying on a Lehman Bros. Inc. analysis, the FCC said the

number of cable-modem and DSL subscribers should be about equal in 2007.

The commission said it expects fixed-wireless and satellite

carriers to compete vigorously in the broadband market, too.

Based on current and projected data, the report concluded

that cable-modem service is a "nascent" market participant that is incapable of

exercising monopoly influence, and that "regulatory restraint" by all levels of

government is the best policy.

"Unless and until anti-competitive behavior surfaces,

it is preferable to allow market forces to propel cable operators and independent ISPs

toward an 'open-access' system," the report said.

A key finding, Lathen said, was the lack of consensus

behind a definition of "open access," especially one consistent with the

deregulatory thrust of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

Regulation, the report found, would slow broadband

deployment, harming consumers who are starved for faster data transmissions over the

Internet. "We want to see multiple pipes to the home, not just cable," Lathen

said.

National Cable Television Association president Robert

Sachs said in a prepared statement that the report "confirms that competition among

telephone, cable, satellite and wireless-broadband providers is speeding broadband

deployment, and that government regulation would only slow the delivery of high-speed

Internet service to consumers."

The report did not explore the FCC's legal authority to

require cable access.

Lathen said the agency will continue to monitor the

broadband market, turning next to electronic-commerce issues.

Meanwhile, the NCTA released an analysis concluding that

House legislation designed to prevent cable operators from excluding competing ISPs would

produce a regulatory morass in conflict with the deregulatory intent of the bill.

Harvard Law School professor Einer Elhauge, an antitrust

expert, prepared the analysis. The bill, the Internet Freedom Act (H.R. 1686), would

impose antitrust sanctions on cable operators that give less favorable terms to

unaffiliated ISPs than to their ISP affiliates.

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.), co-author of the bill, faulted

Elhauge's study for ignoring the serious threat to Internet competition posed by cable.

"What we are saying is that antitrust law needs to be

modified. If the government does not prevent this bottleneck, it will occur," Boucher

said.