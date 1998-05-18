FCC Punishes Media General On Microwaves
By Staff
Washington -- The Federal Communications Commission fined
Media General Cable $80,000 last week for illegally operating two microwave stations in
Fairfax, Va.
The FCC gave the operator 30 days to pay or file an appeal.
An FCC source said the fine was likely the largest ever levied against a cable operator,
but it was necessary because of a long history of noncompliance.
The FCC said Media General utilized two CARS
(cable-antenna-relay-service) licenses without FCC approval, and it made structural
changes to microwave towers without approval.
