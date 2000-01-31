FCC Plans Forum On AT&T Merger

Washington -- The Federal Communications Commission plans

to hold a public forum Feb. 4 on AT&T Corp.'s proposed $56.4 billion merger with

MediaOne Group Inc., FCC sources said last Thursday.

Cable Services Bureau chief Deborah Lathen is expected to

preside over the event, which is expected to include representatives from the two

companies, public-interest groups, cable open-access proponents and opponents and

communications-policy experts.

FCC chairman William Kennard said last week that he hopes

the agency will act on the AT&T-MediaOne deal by the end of the second quarter.

With MediaOne, AT&T would be the largest U.S. cable

operator, with 21.9 million subscribers. AT&T would also have a 25.5 percent stake in

Time Warner Entertainment, a limited partnership with 9.7 million cable subscribers.