FCC Ownership Rules Detailed

Washington -- The Federal Communications Commission

released new details last week explaining the steps that AT&T Corp. needs to take to

demonstrate that its future stake in Time Warner Entertainment should not count against

national ownership limits.

Under rules adopted Oct. 8, the FCC indicated that

AT&T's pending stake in TWE's 9.7 million subscribers would not count if

AT&T can show that it is not materially involved in the video-programming activities

of TWE. AT&T would get 25 percent of TWE from MediaOne Group Inc., which it is buying.

That could be a tough hurdle to clear because

AT&T's semiautonomous Liberty Media Group, run by AT&T director John Malone,

sells programming to TWE. Furthermore, AT&T has an ownership stake in Rainbow Media

Holdings Inc., another TWE supplier.

In the new rules, the FCC said AT&T would have to file

a certification containing "facts, e.g. in the form of documents, affidavits or

declarations, that demonstrate" no material involvement in TWE programming decisions.

Although FCC sources have said that ownership of a supplier

would not allow AT&T to insulate TWE, AT&T leaders who pushed for the change said

they believe they can meet the FCC's new standard.

With the MediaOne deal, AT&T would have complete or

partial ownership of at least 29 million subscribers -- 5 million more than allowed under

FCC rules.

If AT&T insulates TWE, its cable-subscriber-ownership

level would drop to 19 million, allowing the MSO to buy more cable systems

Scott Cleland, a telecommunications analyst with Legg Mason

Wood Walker's Precursor Group, said the FCC produced complex rules that will take

lawyers and accountants to sort out.

"These rule look like IRS [Internal Revenue Service]

tax rules, which no mere mortal can understand," Cleland added.