FCC: More ISPs Sign Connectivity Pledge

The FCC said that 116 more broadband and phone providers have signed on to FCC chairman Ajit Pai's 'Connectivity for Americans' pledge.

That is on top of the 69 providers that initially pledged:

(1) "not to terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) "waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

(3) "open [their] WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them."

“It’s critical that Americans stay connected throughout the coronavirus pandemic so that they can remain in touch with loved ones, telework, engage in remote learning, participate in telehealth, and maintain the social distancing that is so important to combatting the spread of the virus,” said Pai of the new signups. “The Keep Americans Connected Pledge is a critical step toward accomplishing that goal and I thank each one of these additional companies that have made commitments to ensure that Americans can remain connected as a result of these exceptional circumstances.”

The FCC also said TIA—The Telecommunications Industry Association has endorsed the pledge. In addition to some major ISPs, TIA's members include everyone from General Motors and LG to Telecom Brokers and the Department of Homeland Security.

