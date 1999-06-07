FCC Letter on PEG Funding Is Puzzling

A letter sent by the Federal Communications Commission to a

small Maryland community -- supposedly to clarify classifications of funds to support

public, educational and government access -- has left regulators and attorneys scratching

their heads.

Regulators said that if the FCC stands by the opinions in

its letter to the city of Bowie, fee classification would take a step back to a time

before cities, led by Baltimore, fought cable companies in court to codify what is

included in franchise fees.

Bowie has joined with neighboring Prince George's County to

renegotiate its franchise with Jones Communications of Maryland Inc. The talks are still

at an informal stage, and the parties have executed a memorandum of understanding that

would require Jones to provide grants equal to 3 percent of gross revenue to be used

exclusively for PEG capital costs.

These grants were proposed in addition to the 5 percent

franchise fee.

The grant is to be measured against gross revenue, in the

same manner as franchise fees. But the city is unsure how to treat PEG costs in the

future. In the past, Jones had included PEG costs as basic-cable-service costs.

A letter meant to answer community questions was sent by

Deborah Lathen, chief of the FCC's Cable Services Bureau.

Lathen's letter appears to redefine what is included and

excluded from the 5 percent franchise-fee cap.

The letter said the 3 percent fee is allowed under law if

it is collected only for the cost of building PEG facilities. Further, those costs are

distinct from payments for or support of PEG-access facilities.

PEG-support payments may include equipment costs, salaries

and training. Capital costs incurred by Jones for access facilities may not be included as

franchise fees for the purposes of calculating the 5 percent cap, Lathen's letter said.

Attorneys said the letter answered some of the community's

questions. But the paragraph that addresses whether the PEG-access fee is considered under

the 5 percent franchise fee is "wrong on the law."

"In 1985, the FCC said it wasn't even going to rule on

franchise-fee issues unless they applied across the board," said Nick Miller, a

Washington, D.C.-based attorney who advises municipalities.

Legal challenges earlier this decade codified a very

inclusive definition of franchise fees, requiring that even funds collected to pay the

franchise fee be included when an operator computes gross revenues.

Miller said he anticipated that the commission would

clarify the advice in the letter.