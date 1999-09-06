FCC Implements Wiretap-Aid Rules

Washington -- The Federal Communications Commission

announced long-expected changes to a controversial law that gives law enforcement access

to telecommunications-carrier facilities for surveillance operations.

The commission clarified industry guidelines and standards

regarding implementation of the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act, which

Congress passed in 1994 to ensure legally authorized electronic surveillance by legal

authorities.

"Our actions today will help to ensure that law

enforcement has the most up-to-date technology to fight crime," FCC chairman William

Kennard said in a prepared statement. "We have carefully balanced law enforcement's

needs against the rights of all Americans to privacy and the cost to industry of providing

these tools to assist law enforcement."

The law -- administered jointly by the FCC and the

Department of Justice -- will assist the FBI in wire-tapping procedures, which have been

made more difficult by advances in digital wireline, cellular and broadband technology.

"The continuing technological changes in the nation's

telecommunications systems present increasing challenges to law enforcement,"

Attorney General Janet Reno said in a prepared statement.

"This ruling will enable law enforcement to keep pace

with these changes and ensure that we will be able to maintain our capability to conduct

court-authorized electronic surveillance," she added.

The FCC said companies that provide telecommunications

services -- including cable operators and common carriers -- must implement the CALEA

standard by Sept. 30, 2001, if the agency determines that compliance is "reasonably

achievable."

After CALEA passed in Congress five years ago, the

Telecommunications Industry Association authored an interim compliance standard until a

compromise between the FBI and privacy advocates could be reached.

The FCC approved six "punch-list" provisions

requested by the FBI that would give law enforcement access to conference-call content,

call-participant information, dialing and signaling information, network messages, timing

information and dialed-digit data.

The FCC denied the FBI three provisions that would require

telecommunications suppliers to verify all wiretap connections, to alert law enforcement

of call-content-interception failures and to notify law enforcement of service changes in

areas under surveillance.

Despite initial satisfaction with the FCC ruling, the TIA

said it needed more time to implement the new rules.

"A CALEA solution is not like buying a software

program at the office-supply store, where you can go home and load the program onto your

computer in a few minutes," TIA president Matthew Flanigan said in a statement.

"Manufacturers are having to develop solutions that

must interface with hundreds of different network elements, while not crashing the

telecommunications network," he added.

A National Cable Television Association spokesman said the

trade association had not seen a final copy of the CALEA document, only a news release.

"It's really addressed to telephone services, not cable," he added. "To the

extent that we provide telephone services, we will be affected."

The FCC said the timeline for compliance was sufficient.

"We set a standard that we believe is realistic,"

an FCC official said. "There was much work that was done already. They're not

starting from scratch."

States News Service