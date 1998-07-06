FCC Hands Big Win to Michigan SMATV

Washington -- In a decision that stirred the cable industry

and local governments, the Federal Communications Commission ruled last week that a

Michigan private-cable operator was not required to obtain a franchise because it used

phone-company wires to cross public rights-of-way.

In a 4-1 vote, the FCC said the company, Entertainment

Connections Inc., was neither "a cable operator," nor a "cable

system," under federal cable statutes.

"Today's decision is wrong as a matter of law and

misguided as a matter of policy," said FCC commissioner Gloria Tristani, in a

dissenting statement that was highly critical of the majority's reasoning.

National Cable Television Association president Decker

Anstrom released a statement that echoed Tristani's sentiments, and he vowed to

appeal the decision in federal court.

"We regret that the FCC has granted ECI's wish to

operate as a cable system, but to be freed of franchising and other requirements that

Congress established," Anstrom said.

FCC chairman William Kennard said: "Our decision makes

clear our commitment to ensure competitive opportunity while safeguarding the discretion

and responsibilities of local officials."

As the result of a ruling that took 16 months to obtain,

ECI can go forward with its plans in East Lansing, Mich., and elsewhere to interconnect

apartment buildings separated by public streets by leasing fiber owned by Ameritech Corp.,

the local phone provider.

The FCC's decision will allow ECI to forgo installing

headend equipment at each building that it wants to serve. By using Ameritech's

distribution facilities, ECI will no longer be limited to serving only large apartment

buildings where it can be sure of recovering its costs.

"It's going to allow the private-cable industry

to flourish and to provide a great deal more competition to franchise cable, because they

will be able to serve smaller buildings and a great number more buildings," said

attorney Deborah Costlow, who represents ECI. "I think that you are going to see a

lot of competition arise out of this."

ECI operates a satellite-master-antenna-television service.

The SMATV industry has about 1.2 million subscribers nationwide, not including some

800,000 motel and hotel units, Costlow said.

The city of East Lansing had ordered ECI to obtain a

franchise when it pitched the Ameritech leasing plan. And Costlow said Meridian Township,

Mich., sued ECI, saying that Michigan law required a franchise. These actions, she said,

caused ECI to file with the FCC last February.

The FCC said ECI was not a cable system because it

maintains headend equipment and wiring on private property. And, the commission said,

ECI's facilities were totally separate from Ameritech's phone network, which

uses public rights of way.

"The decision reads as if the commission went out of

its way to make this as broad a decision as possible, and I find it hard to believe that

the commission intended that result," said attorney Nick Miller, who represented the

cities of St. Louis and Dallas in opposing ECI.

Under the FCC ruling, ECI will not have to pay franchise

fees, not have to provide public-access or leased-access channels and not have to comply

with must-carry or retransmission-consent rules.