FCC Exempts DSL From Resale Rules

Washington -- In a move criticized by small

Internet-service providers, the Federal Communications Commission ruled last Tuesday that

federal resale rules do not apply to Bell Atlantic Corp. when it sells digital-subscriber

lines in bulk and at wholesale rates to its own and unaffiliated ISPs.

The FCC decision terminated an investigation into Bell

Atlantic's DSL rate sheet, called a tariff. The FCC said resale will apply when Bell

Atlantic sells DSL directly to residential and business customers.

Critics said the best per-line rates in the Bell Atlantic

tariff were reserved for the largest buyers, making it difficult for small players to

compete in the DSL arena.

"The only companies that benefit are the Bell Atlantic

LEC [local-exchange carrier], the Bell Atlantic ISP and very, very large companies such as

AOL [America Online Inc.]," said Barbara Dooley, president of the Commercial Internet

Exchange, which represents about 150 small and independent ISPs.

Dooley said Bell Atlantic threatened to withdraw the tariff

if the FCC imposed resale.

Bell Atlantic said small ISPs could take advantage of the

best wholesale DSL rates by forming a buying cooperative, but Dooley said contract

obligations imposed by Bell Atlantic made that suggestion unworkable.

"We think this is very good news from the FCC today.

This will benefit consumers, allowing ISPs to offer their customers faster Internet

services at attractive prices," Bell Atlantic spokeswoman Susan Butta said.