FCC Chief to LFAs: Dont Overregulate

Atlanta -- Local cable franchisers must "resist the

urge to regulate," or risk slowing the deployment of broadband technology, Federal

Communications Commission chairman William Kennard warned.

Speaking at the National Association of Telecommunications

Officers and Advisors conference Sept. 18, Kennard said open access to cable's high-speed

networks will mean fewer broadband pipes to compete against cable and the regional Bell

operating companies.

"The wireless industry is showing up at the broadband

party," he said. "And broadcasters were given a gift by Congress of 6 megahertz

of spectrum that can be used to deliver digital programming, but which can also be used to

offer broadband services."

The challenge, he added, is to "create a regulatory

environment that is technologically neutral, so we get as many players on the field as

possible."

Presumably, the competitive effects of cable-modem service

are already showing up.

Between March and June, the number of asymmetrical digital

subscriber lines deployed by the RBOCs doubled to 200,000, with that figure expected to

double again by the end of 1999. At the same time, the price of ADSL service has begun to

drop, Kennard said.

"The regional Bell companies know that for the first

time in the history of this country, they're facing a serious facilities-based competitor

in their backyard, and that's the cable-television industry," he said. "And it's

the prospect of that competition that going to jump-start the broadband industry."

He conceded, however, that lobbying efforts on both sides

of the open-access issue had been "abysmal."

"To go into a community and scare people about a

service they've come to rely on does a disservice to our communities," he added.

Kennard made those comments in response to remarks by

Portland, Ore., franchising director David Olson, who publicly asked Kennard to stop

claiming that open access will have 30,000 local franchising authorities imposing their

own technical standards on cable operators.

"It's not fair. It's not accurate," Olson said.

While admitting to occasional "tensions" between

regulatory authorities, Kennard barely mentioned his filing with the Ninth Circuit Court

of Appeals, which will hear AT&T Corp.'s bid to overturn a lower-court decision

upholding the right of Oregon's Portland and Multnomah counties to require open access to

@Home Network.

In that filing, Kennard claimed that the FCC has sole

jurisdiction over the Internet.

Although applauded for becoming the first FCC chairman to

address NATOA, association members found nothing new in Kennard's remarks. "But the

fact that he's here and discovering that we're neither ogres nor idiots is

important," Olson said.

Nevertheless, during an earlier panel session, Olson said

that within 120 days, the Ninth Circuit will affirm an LFA's right to order open access as

a way of promoting competition.

"For better or worse, the FCC has decided not to do

anything on this issue," he told the audience. "Once your jurisdiction is

affirmed, you are the ones who are going to have to do the heavy lifting."

Newly installed National Cable Television Association

president Robert Sachs argued that it would be "premature" for LFAs to use the

access question to "head off a problem that does not yet exist in a market that has

not yet developed."

He noted that with 1 million cable-modem customers, the

industry holds just 2 percent of the Internet-access market, and it faces competition from

the telephone, electrical, wireless and satellite industries.

"There's no reason to single out cable for special

regulatory treatment," Sachs said. Moreover, the RBOCs are using the open-access

issue to try to derail the only real competitor they face in the local-exchange market, he

said, adding, "And they want you -- all of you -- to do their bidding."