FCC Backs Comcast in Access Dispute

Washington -- The Federal Communications Commission backed

Comcast Corp. last week in a program-access dispute with EchoStar Communications Corp.

EchoStar alleged that Comcast had illegally withheld

Comcast SportsNet, its regional-sports network that serves the Philadelphia area with

National Hockey League and National Basketball Association games. Comcast owns the

NHL's Flyers and the NBA's 76ers.

But the FCC said the network was not covered by mandatory

program-sale rules because SportsNet is not delivered by satellite, but instead by

microwave and fiber, to cable operators and wireless cable operators in Philadelphia.

The FCC said Congress specifically limited program-access

rules to satellite-delivered programming at least 5 percent-owned by cable operators. The

commission also said that based on the "totality of the circumstances," it did

not believe that Comcast's decision to distribute SportsNet by terrestrial means was

"an evasion of our rules."

National Cable Television Association president Decker

Anstrom said in Senate testimony last week that his industry would oppose a broader

program-access regime.

Assuming that it wins congressional authorization, EchoStar

is planning to offer local-TV signals to dish-owners located in the markets of those

stations. Legislation to provide such authority is pending in the Senate.

EchoStar chairman Charlie Ergen testified that he was

concerned that cable operators will use their market power to sign exclusive

retransmission-consent deals with TV stations in an effort to block EchoStar's access

to them.

In response, Anstrom told the Senate Anti-Trust

Subcommittee that current FCC rules ban exclusive retransmission deals.

However, Ergen said a TV station so inclined could skirt

the exclusivity ban by signing retransmission-consent deals with cable operators and

wireless cable operators.

"An exclusivity ban doesn't work," Ergen

told reporters.