FCC Adopts New Access Rules

Washington -- Under pressure from Ameritech New Media, the

Federal Communications Commission on Friday adopted new enforcement tools in deciding

program access disputes.

The FCC said it would award damages in cases where program

access defendants "knew or should have known" that its conduct violated program

access rules. The FCC rejected imposing punitive damages.

The FCC also rejected creating an automatic discovery right

that would have opened MSO programming contracts to examination by complainants. The FCC

said defendants that rely on one document or more to defend themselves must attach the

materials to their reply.

The FCC said it declined to adopt rules to govern cases

where satellite-delivered programming had been migrated to terrestrial distribution and

would not be covered by program access rules.

"There's no evidence in the record to suggest

that more government is needed," said Decker Anstrom, president of the National Cable

Television Association. "Indeed, the record is clear that cable's competitors

already have access to virtually all of the most popular cable programming services."