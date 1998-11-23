FCC Acts on Digital Fees, DBS

Washington -- The Federal Communications Commission last

week imposed new regulations that will cost TV stations money and direct-broadcast

satellite operators exclusive use of their channel capacity.

In the first item, the FCC said stations that use their

digital-TV licenses for an array of subscription services will have to pay fees equaling 5

percent of gross revenues derived from such services.

In the second, the FCC imposed a 4 percent channel

set-aside on DBS operators for use by nonprofit educational programmers.

On the fee issue, FCC officials were ambiguous on one

question that could be central to digital-carriage negotiations between cable operators

and the broadcast industry.

Under a plan advocated by Tele-Communications Inc. chairman

and CEO John Malone, digital-TV signals would be bundled with digital-cable networks in

premium-programming tiers, and cable and broadcasters would divide revenues from those

tiers.

FCC officials were divided on whether TV stations' cuts

from those tiers would be subject to the new fees. One source said they would likely be

considered retransmission payments.

"We would have to take a look at it," said Mania

Baghdadi, the FCC's assistant chief of policy and rules in the Mass Media Bureau.

FCC officials stressed that basing the 5 percent fee on

gross revenue was both fair and easy to administer.

"It avoids the notorious Hollywood accounting problem

of figuring out the net, net, net profits," FCC commissioner Susan Ness said.

Since broadcasters received the spectrum free-of-charge,

Congress insisted that TV stations should compensate the government when they make money

by using the spectrum to provide pay services in addition to their free, over-the-air

video services.

The National Association of Broadcasters said it was

disappointed with the 5 percent ruling: It had asked for 2 percent and a two-year delay in

the payments.

"We believe that a lower fee would have provided

greater incentive to broadcasters to provide competition to cable and other

multichannel-data providers," NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton said.

FCC sources said advertising revenue collected from

subscription services would be included in the definition of gross revenue. The FCC will

collect the fees annually.

In the DBS decision, the FCC said DBS operators are now

required to set aside 4 percent of their video-channel capacity for noncommercial

programming of an educational and informational nature.

Congress passed the mandate as part of the 1992 Cable Act,

which allows the FCC to require between a 4 percent and 7 percent set-aside. It took six

years to fashion rules because a federal court, in a decision later that was later

overturned, ruled the law unconstitutional.

DBS services can pick any network from a pool of national,

nonprofit programmers that are considered educational.

The FCC, in a ruling that divided the commission, ruled

that DBS services retain the authority to pick the eligible networks, but that they must

take all of the programming offered by their hand-picked services.

FCC chairman William Kennard said he was disappointed that

the agency left the choice up to the DBS services, saying that such a selection process

could hurt the goal of programming diversity.

FCC commissioner Gloria Tristani agreed, saying that the

law banned DBS operators from exercising "any editorial control" over the

programming.

"We think that they misstated the law, which said that

selection of the programmer is a form of editorial control," said Andrew Jay

Schwartzman of the Media Access Project, a Washington, D.C.-based public-interest law

firm.

The FCC ruled that eligible programmers will be allotted

one channel each unless there is unused channel capacity.

A DBS trade group praised the FCC's action.

The Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association

said it was "very pleased with the decision by the FCC to allow the DBS platforms

editorial control over the selection of public-service programmers," said Andy Paul,

vice president of government affairs for the SBCA.

Regina Keeney, chief of the FCC's International Bureau,

said DBS providers are barred from charging extra for the noncommercial programming.

DBS operators are also required to charge programmers no

more than 50 percent of the direct cost to carry their signals.

Keeney indicated that C-SPAN would qualify for carriage

under the DBS rules, but that other cable networks that some DBS operators said should

qualify -- such as Discovery Channel and The Learning Channel -- won't be eligible because

they are for-profit entities.

"They would have to demonstrate that they are

noncommercial and that they have an educational mission," Keeney said.

In other action, the FCC voted:

To solicit comment on a proposal by Northpoint

Technology L.P. to share DBS spectrum in order to provide a terrestrial service that would

deliver local-TV signals to DBS subscribers;

To seek comment on proposals to allow

public-television stations to use their digital-TV spectrum; and

To seek comment on proposed equal-employment rules

designed to ensure that TV stations and cable-system operators are hiring minorities and

women, but not under a system that utilizes racial and gender preferences. A federal court

has invalidated the FCC's existing equal-employment rules.



Monica Hogan contributed to this story.