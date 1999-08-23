Fall Broadband Lineup Looks Quite Like Cable

It's not yet fashionable to refer to the "fall

broadband season," but it's getting there.

As broadband becomes part of the lexicon of cable

subscribers, programmers are slowly but surely beginning to roll out broadband-specific

content.

However modest in its overall slate of programming, the

1999 fall broadband season does include some innovative applications of the medium as

programmers begin to develop content specifically for broadband users.

"This is truly the year when we can actually show

state-of-the-art broadband programming," Road Runner vice president of programming

Carl Rogers said. By the end of this year, he added, there will be content "that is

going to put a look and feel to what broadband is all about."

Broadband-content pioneer Bravo Networks -- its The

Independent Film Channel has maintained a broadband-specific Web site since March 1997 --

will continue rolling out programming geared for high-speed Internet users, including

schools with broadband access.

"IFC DV" will premiere online in October on

IFC's broadband site, featuring one movie each month that was produced and filmed

from start to finish in a digital format.

These feature-length films will be shown on the broadband

site at the same time they are broadcast on IFC, with broadband Web users able to see the

films again afterward as many times as they want. Films will be distributed directly to

Excite@Home affiliates.

Bravo's "World Cinema" will offer a

"virtual video-on-demand" program on its broadband Web site, featuring foreign

short films averaging two to four minutes in length, with the longest about nine minutes.

Accompanying the films will be multimedia content about

specific countries, indie-film and festival news and information about each highlighted

film's director.

Bravo Networks executive vice president of new media Joe

Cantwell said that next month, "Bravo in the Classroom" will focus on the

performing arts and, to a lesser degree, the fine arts.

As a key component, the broadband offering will give

students an opportunity to interact with the production of a well-known theater or dance

composition. The objective is to involve students in the creative process of a

performance-arts group, allowing them to experience the "behind-the-scenes"

workings of a production through text, video, digital photography and live chat, Cantwell

said.

Support materials will be provided to schools, and the

program will be distributed to Excite@Home affiliates.

"What we bring that's new is a combination of

arts and technology through a cable system at a time when arts [programs] are being cut

back," Cantwell said.

IFC will add one or two more short films to the

"Broadband Theater" portion of its Web site, plus coverage of several U.S. and

international film events, including the New York Film Festival, the Toronto Film Festival

and the Gotham Awards.

Most Bravo/IFC broadband programming is offered to users in

Apple Computer Inc.'s "QuickTime" format.

Also aggressively pushing broadband-specific content this

fall is AMC Networks, which, like Bravo Networks, is part of Cablevision Systems

Corp.'s Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. unit.

"Microwave Movies" will debut Sept. 1 on Road

Runner, featuring edited 10-minute short clips of "B" movies, including

selections from the network's Sam Arkoff library. The clips will be in QuickTime

format, and they will be spliced from various key moments in the films.

AMC's Romance Classics will repurpose for broadband

delivery its Everyday Elegance with Colin Cowie program, renaming it Style

Solutions and offering women style tips. Video clips will run three to five minutes in

length.

"Women go to the Web to simplify their lives,"

AMC Networks president Kate McEnroe said. "Style Solutions is designed to

combine information and entertainment in a very short time frame."

Also repurposed for broadband will be Romancing America,

a half-hour program that will be cut to three to seven minutes. The content will feature a

romantic travel destination with links to information about costs, accommodations,

reservations, menus and other details.

"R & R" debuts in October on AMC

Networks' broadband site, and it will offer tips on how to live a more relaxing

lifestyle, McEnroe said. In addition to video and audio, the content will include

"drill-down" links to provide additional information about lifestyle topics --

for example, which spas offer transcendental meditation.

All Romance broadband programs will be seen on Road Runner

and offered in QuickTime format.

Home Box Office is just beginning to explore broadband

content for its sports, original programming and comedic presentations, HBO.com executive

producer Diane Jakackie said.

This fall, HBO will enhance its World Championship Boxing

programming with broadband "video chats" with fighters and commentators.

Ultimately, Jakackie said, HBO hopes to have "side-by-side" broadband content

that on-air viewers can access over the Internet. Its broadband content this fall will be

produced in QuickTime format.

HBO is also producing enhanced boxing content for Microsoft

Corp.'s WebTV Networks Internet-over-TV service this fall.

In an interesting complement to hit series The Sopranos,

HBO last year created FBI Files, a Web-only offshoot, which quickly became the

second-most popular section of the site -- "a total surprise for us," Jakackie

said. HBO is creating a second season of FBI Files, and it will add interactive and

multimedia elements to the production.

Later this year, HBO is planning to launch "30 by 30:

Kid Flicks," featuring movies made by children. The network will post the flicks on

its Web site, in essence creating an online kids' film festival.

Other broadband projects still percolating at HBO include

highlights from Chris Rock and Dennis Miller shows.

Road Runner director of programming Rebecca Paoletti said

the service has several broadband-specific programming features scheduled for release this

fall. Its "back-to-school and back-to-work initiative" will contain several new

segments, including:

"Homework Help," which is scheduled to

debut at the end of the month, featuring content from Road Runner partners Nickelodeon,

Discovery Channel and others;

A computer-buying section; and

A shopping section featuring back-to-school items

such as clothes and school supplies.

Also in the works is a careers section with resume-builder

features, salary comparisons and relocation information.

To complement the fall sports season, Road Runner will

feature a section on Major League Baseball's pennant races. Fox Sports, CNN/SI and

CBS SportsLine will deliver player statistics, video highlights and replays, as well as

running a home-run counter. Video will feature start-and-stop features and run on

RealNetworks Inc.'s "RealPlayer" and Microsoft's "NetShow."

Road Runner's National Football League season-preview

section will feature video from training camps and player stats. During the season, Road

Runner will offer football fans live coverage and highlights from games.

Just as football and new TV programming has become

synonymous with the fall season, Rogers said, the cycle of broadband programming will

begin to match that of over-the-air programming.

Eventually, the fall broadband season may include a bevy of

new programming rollouts carefully timed to complement on-air programming.

Still, many programmers are just beginning to experiment

with broadband content. "Nobody really knows what rich media is yet," Jakackie

said.

At the same time, given the explosive growth of not only

the Internet, but also of broadband subscribers, establishing a broadband presence is

becoming extremely important for programmers.

"Even if you do it wrong," McEnroe said,

"the mistake is in not trying."