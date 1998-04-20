Expeditions Headline Discovery Nets Slate

New York -- Discovery Networks, hoping to keep its ratings

and distribution momentum going into the 1998-99 season, soon will be pitching a batch of

first-run primetime series and specials to advertisers in its major-market upfront sales

presentations.

Bill McGowan, senior vice president of ad sales for

Discovery Networks U.S., is projecting that cable networks will generate $2.8 billion in

the coming upfront, up 25 percent from a year ago. Discovery Networks has adopted a

"megabrand" strategy, selling its inventory across the various platforms,

ranging from the analog cable networks to online.

It will be awhile before the company's wide slate of

digital cable services are added to its megabrand sales approach, probably sometime in

1999, said McGowan.

On the programming side, Mike Quattrone, senior vice

president and general manager, Discovery Channel, said the digital services will offer

recycled programming for the foreseeable future. First-run fare would make economic sense

once those networks top 15 million or 20 million homes, he estimated.

Here's what Discovery's largest networks have

planned for the new season, as unveiled by Discovery Networks executives at a press

briefing here last week:

Discovery Channel: Inspired by the solid

ratings generated by its Titanic special, it now plans a batch of similar specials under

the Expedition Adventure banner.

These will include: finding new species in unexplored

waters off Cuba; diving to the ruins of Cleopatra's palace, underwater for 2,000

years; excavating ships in "Napoleon's lost fleet," sunk off Egypt; and

excavating mummies from remote Peruvian mountains, said Quattrone.

Quattrone, who said Discovery Channel will offer 90 percent

original fare in 1998-99, dubbed Expedition Adventure its "most

ambitious" project and added that the network will increase the number of hours

devoted to the science-and-technology genre, which will include the fourth-quarter special

Amazing Earth, narrated by Patrick Stewart.

Quattrone also disclosed that Discovery will be trimming

its hours devoted to "other" miscellaneous topics, including history, now being

covered by The Learning Channel's Real History.

Other fourth-quarter specials due include: Secrets of

the Humpback Whale, Panama Canal and More FavoriteToys.

The Learning Channel: This network, expected

to climb from 65 million to 70 million homes soon, is borrowing a page from sister

Discovery, with its Wild Discovery strip at 8 p.m. TLC will strip Adrenaline

Rush Hour at 8 p.m., a strand devoted to action-packed, "high-impact"

documentaries about "people living life on the edge," said Jonathan Rodgers,

president of Discovery Networks U.S.

In addition, TLC will double the number of special events,

including miniseries, in 1998-99, he said. Titles in the fourth quarter will include The

Mysteries of Magic, Pirates and Vietnam: The Soldiers' Story; the

latter's six hours will have ABC News correspondent Jack Smith recreating battles

that were "turning points" in that war.

TLC in the first quarter will reprise "Alien Invasion

Week," run several Secret World specials and slate the six-hour miniseries

Rome: Power & Glory. The second quarter's specials will range from Speed

Demons and Blast Off! (about space) to Intimate Universe: The Human

Body; the latter four-hour project will be followed by another four hours in the third

quarter, all coproduced with the British Broadcasting Corp.

Animal Planet: This young network's

primetime schedule will be two-thirds original, said its senior vice president and general

manager Clark Bunting, who noted that its subscriber count has soared from 3 million in

1996 to nearly 40 million now (much of it due to carriage fees paid to cable operators).

In a departure, Animal Planet will increase its emphasis on

fiction programming, including "a movie of the month franchise."

The network, besides renewing such series as Emergency

Vets, The Crocodile Hunter and The PetShop, is adding Wildlife

ER, Creature Comforts, World's Most FamousAnimals and

others.

Animal Planet National Dog Championships is "what for

us is going to be 'Shark Week' or South Park," Bunting said. That

franchise will start with the fourth-quarter Phoenix Dog Show and conclude in early 1999,

he added.

Unlike in past seasons, Discovery Networks executives

declined to divulge production budgets by network, unlike past seasons.