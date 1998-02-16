Execs Discount BCasters Multicasting Plan

Hollywood -- While cable operators wait to hear how

broadcasters plan to use their new digital spectrum, executives from a number of

television industries last week predicted that multicasting -- at least in primetime --

would not play a big role.

The consensus at the Digital Entertainment Summit here,

hosted by Kagan Seminars Inc., was that running a single high-definition television signal

was a more competitive use of digital bandwidth than running a handful of

standard-definition television channels.

Multicasting could cannibalize a local station's own

audience, said Tony Cassara, president of Paramount Stations Group.

When asked whether a station might use multiple SDTV

channels to help viewers time-shift their favorite programs, Cassara answered that anyone

can time-shift today with a VCR.

'I don't think this is about time-shifting,'

he said. 'It's about better pictures.'

Time-shifting could go so far as to reduce viewership,

rather than increasing it, Cassara suggested.

'The more opportunities you make something

available,' he said, 'the less valuable it becomes.'

For example, viewers make an appointment with NBC each

Thursday to watch Seinfeld.

'Multiplexing was all the rage about 12 months

ago,' said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Electronics Manufacturers

Association and a strong proponent of HDTV. 'I just don't hear that any

more.'

It's not politically correct for a broadcaster to say

that it will forego HDTV for full-time multiplexing. But Shapiro said there are business

considerations, too.

'I don't know how broadcasters will be able to

get people to pay for additional channels when there are so many more things to choose

from,' he said.

By government mandate, broadcasters that sell multichannel

subscriptions would still have to reserve at least one channel for free, over-the-air

service. In addition, they would be required to pay a percentage of any subscription

revenues to the government for the use of the spectrum.

Still no one denied that multicasting will play some role

in digital broadcasting, especially during daytime hours.

Television manufacturers are watching the issue to make

sure that digital televisions will be interoperable with whatever data-encryption and

conditional-access systems the broadcasters choose.

Cable is also worried that the government will force

must-carry regulations on multicasted services.