Excite@Home Takes Tracking-Stock Route

Ending months of speculation over whether the company would

be split in two, Excite@Home Corp. said last week that it would issue a tracking stock for

its media-services unit that more accurately reflects the company's operations.

Excite@Home plans to issue the tracking stock -- which will

include the Excite narrowband and broadband portals, associated distribution rights and

advertising and targeting services -- by the third quarter of next year.

The data-over-cable provider said those media assets

generated about 65 percent of its total revenue last quarter.

The idea is to have stocks that more accurately reflect the

content and distribution assets and that possibly provide deal currency to compete with

Internet-portal powerhouses like Yahoo! Inc.

The tracking-stock idea appeared to be inspired by former

Tele-Communications Inc. chairman and current Liberty Media Group chairman John Malone.

Malone -- who sold TCI to AT&T Corp. in March -- spun off TCI's media assets, now

Liberty Media, into a tracking stock after the AT&T merger.

"It should give them more flexibility," SG Cowen

Securities Corp. analyst Gary Farber said. "It's like pulling a page out of the

old TCI playbook. Separating the content and the distribution makes it easier for them to

do deals."

The deal also appears to put to rest rumors that the

company would either be split up -- by separating its media and subscription assets into

separate autonomous companies -- or spun off by stockholding cable partners.

The tracking stock is set up to be a tax-free exchange to

existing shareholders, so selling or spinning off the asset within three years would wipe

out tax benefits.

At Home Corp., the parent company of Excite@Home, has been

the center of much controversy since it bought Internet portal Excite Inc. earlier this

year in a deal valued at $6.7 billion.

At Home saw a vehicle to capture vast numbers of narrowband

Internet users and cash in on the growing content aspect of the high-speed Internet

business. But the arrangement didn't go over well with its big cable affiliates --

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, Comcast Corp. and Cox Communications Inc.

According to several published reports, the cable partners

wanted Excite@Home to focus on high-speed-data distribution over their cable plant.

Getting mixed up in the content side of the business appeared to some to just

overcomplicate things.

Former AT&T Broadband president Leo J. Hindery Jr. was

an outspoken opponent of Excite@Home's content play, which some said may have played

a role in his departure from the company in October.

Excite@Home has also come under a magnifying glass over the

expiration of its exclusivity deals with the cable partners -- called the Master

Distribution Agreement -- starting in 2002. Excite@Home chairman Thomas Jermoluk told

analysts the tracking-stock plan will have no effect on the MDA.

President George Bell reiterated the commitment of its

cable partners to Excite@Home. "All of our cable partners are staying in," he

said. "Nobody is going to bail out early."

But Jermoluk added that the new alignment allows

Excite@Home and the cable affiliates to move forward with talks about the landscape after

exclusivity expires.

"It settles down what everybody's going to be

doing, and it clears the playing field for us to be able to have those discussions,"

Jermoluk said. "Much of what has occurred over the last six or nine months, given the

breadth of decisions we had to make about the strategic alignment of the partners, was not

a very fertile ground for sowing the seeds of what happens after 2002 when you're not

sure about what your alignment is today."

All of this came shortly after AT&T Broadband president

Daniel Somers blasted Excite@Home at a conference in Denver earlier this month over

installation, service-quality, connection, network-maintenance and customer-support

problems with the high-speed service.

The tracking stock may have appeased the cable investors,

for now. "We are in total alignment with Excite@Home on this transaction,"

AT&T chairman C. Michael Armstrong said in a prepared statement.

"The media business represents a substantial

opportunity for Excite@Home, its partners and its stockholders," Armstrong added.

"This structure will allow Excite@Home to aggressively build its media business

independently, while working with AT&T and its other cable partners to drive the

deployment of broadband services to consumers. Our relationship with Excite@Home has been

very positive for AT&T, and we will continue to have a strong, durable and robust

relationship under our contract and beyond."

"This transaction represents a step forward for

Excite@Home," Comcast president Brian Roberts added in a prepared statement. "We

are proud of the job that Excite@Home has done to drive the broadband category. Our joint

efforts are the reason why hundreds of thousands of consumers can afford broadband

today."

Added Cox senior vice president of broadband service David

Woodrow: "Providing our customers with a fast and engaging service depends on a deep

integration of Excite@Home's and the cable industry's respective expertise. We

are delighted with Excite@Home's support, and we are confident in our joint ability

to scale our operations to meet increasing consumer demands for broadband access."

AT&T, Comcast and Cox will have little say over the

media segment. The business will have a separate board of directors, dominated by outside

independent members. The three cable companies -- owning shares in the segment relative to

their Excite@Home stakes -- will have minority representation on the board.

Excite@Home's stock rose $5.68 per share on the news

last Monday, closing at $57. It slipped back to $53.38 the following day.